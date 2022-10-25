Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Lions vs. Dolphins Week 8
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field this week for the first time since their 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in early October. With a record of 1-5, the urgency to win a football game has permeated the entire locker room and the coaching staff, as supporters faith in the rebuild has significantly dipped over the past 30 days.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More
The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State at Penn State Odds, Picks & Predictions for Big Ten Week 9 Showdown
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Saturday’s matchup between undefeated No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State could go a long way toward determining if the Buckeyes advance to the national championship game and will undoubtedly be one of the top-bet games on sports betting apps around the country.
Wichita Eagle
Rams at 49ers: Chasing Win Against ‘Unique’ 49ers and Christian McCaffrey
What do you get the team that appears to have football's equivalent of everything?. If it meant yet another Vince Lombardi Trophy hoist, Los Angeles Rams fans would be more than willing to sacrifice the pair of Golden State civil wars to the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, the most recent trek is partly more satisfying because the final leg before Super Bowl LVI ... won at SoFi Stadium, no less ... was a gritty victory over the red and gold in the NFC Championship Game.
Wichita Eagle
Can Falcons Utilize Passing Game Sunday vs. Panthers?
After an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Arthur Smith had one message for the team — "back to work." The 3-4 Falcons are still in striking distance to remain atop the NFC South following a showdown against the 2-5 Carolina Panthers Sunday at Mercedes Benz stadium Atlanta.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott OUT? New RB Malik Davis Chance to Prove vs. Bears
Last week it was Dak Prescott dominating the headlines. Now it's Ezekiel Elliott's turn. The Cowboys running back has a knee issue sustained against the Lions last Sunday that has forced him to miss practice multiple times this week. Head coach Mike McCarthy spoke at The Star on Friday and laid out exactly what Zeke needs to do in order to suit up on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Have Real Interest in Adding Receiver at NFL Trade Deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the trade deadline just days away, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst faces quite a dilemma. The Packers are 3-4 and have lost three consecutive games heading into Sunday night’s game at the powerhouse Buffalo Bills. Their season, at this point, doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Trading away assets, whether it’s a future draft pick or one of their young receivers, and adding more dollars to their stressed salary cap will only delay the inevitable rebuild.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Ex QB Ben DiNucci Takes Aim at Dak Prescott Critics
Even in the postmortem of his Dallas Cowboys career, Ben DiNucci is backing up Dak Prescott. DiNucci is a free agent after he was a part of the Cowboys' final training camp cuts but he made it quite clear that he still keeps tabs on the team's affairs through his defense of Prescott. The Cowboys' franchise quarterback, fresh off a Sunday return in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, has accomplished plenty in his NFL career to date, not least of which is a 54-33 record as a starter since taking over in 2016.
Wichita Eagle
Saints Make Three Transactions, Sign Chris Harris Jr. to Active Roster
The Saints made several Saturday moves ahead of their meeting with the Raiders for Week 8 action. New Orleans signed Chris Harris Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, terminated the contract of Keith Kirkwood, and has called up Kevin White as a standard elevation this week. The...
Wichita Eagle
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
Wichita Eagle
Could Falcons RB Avery Williams Return to CB with Secondary Injuries?
Two-way football players are rare beyond the youth and high school football levels. Even in college, not many players will play on both sides of the ball, thanks to the 85-scholarship limit that keeps rosters full. So when people talk about an NFL player potentially playing both ways, it should...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Sign CB Cornell Armstrong to Active Roster; A Starter vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons have had extensive injuries in the secondary, with cornerback Casey Hayward being placed on injured reserve and fellow corners A.J. Terrell and Dee Alford battling through their own ailments. As a result of their absences in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Falcons relied heavily on...
Wichita Eagle
How To Tune in For The Second Game of Dak Prescott’s Return From Injury: Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears
Mississippi State football doesn't play a Week 9 game as the Bulldogs are currently on an open date, but several former players will suit up in NFL action on Sunday. Former Bulldogs quarterback Dak Prescott is one of those as he and his Dallas Cowboys play a home game against the visiting Chicago Bears. This marks Prescott's second game since his original return from injury -- last week's 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.
Wichita Eagle
Light Comes On for Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Isaiah Likely was one of the most impressive players during training camp. Once the season started, it took some time for Likely to adjust to the speed and nuances of the NFL. However, Likely had a breakout game in Week 8 against the...
Wichita Eagle
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game Time Decisions as Seahawks Gear Up For Giants
RENTON, Wash. - With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may or may not have the services of their two Pro Bowl receivers against the New York Giants on Sunday. Following Friday's final practice in preparation, coach Pete Carroll told reporters DK Metcalf (knee) and...
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year isn't back yet as the team did not activate him from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt returned to practice this week, opening up his 21-day return window. He's been ramping...
Comments / 0