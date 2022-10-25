ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Burglars use stolen van to smash into Chanel store

By City News Service
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Robbery suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz sprinter van into a Chanel store early today in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills and ran off after being confronted by an armed guard.

Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store, according to the LAPD.

Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.

In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and grab burglary. That same day, four suspects were arrested for allegedly robbing a Neiman Marcus store at the Fashion Island shopping mall in Newport Beach.

