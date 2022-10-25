Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
Top 10 M&A legal and financial advisers in Asia-Pacific for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal and financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 5,812 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $459.8bn were announced in the region during the period. Top legal advisers...
privatebankerinternational.com
Top 10 M&A financial advisers in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 836 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $63.5bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers...
privatebankerinternational.com
Envestnet, FNZ to offer digital solution for wealth management advisors
Fintech firm Envestnet has collaborated with FNZ, a UK-based wealth platform, to support wealth management advisors across the US. Under the partnership, the two entities will integrate their platforms to offer end-to-end digital wealth management experience. The integration will enable account opening and funding in real time. The solution will...
privatebankerinternational.com
Nuveen to buy majority stake in Arcmont Asset Management
American asset manager Nuveen has reached a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in private debt investment manager Arcmont Asset Management. The deal is expected to help Nuveen expand its base across Europe and add to its expertise in private capital space. Arcmont Asset Management will complement Churchill Asset...
Comments / 0