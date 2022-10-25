In the newest trailer from the Pokémon Team, the newest Pokemon Greavard made its appearance to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the trailer, one of the Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon Club members has discovered the pure Ghost-type Pokémon while on a hunt. The trailer ends with the club member feeling drained after playing with the pup and ends up passing out. Via the Pokémon website, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life force of those around it, so it’s best for trainers to keep their distance.

4 DAYS AGO