Pokémon Greavard Scarlet And Violet Reveal
In the newest trailer from the Pokémon Team, the newest Pokemon Greavard made its appearance to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the trailer, one of the Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon Club members has discovered the pure Ghost-type Pokémon while on a hunt. The trailer ends with the club member feeling drained after playing with the pup and ends up passing out. Via the Pokémon website, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life force of those around it, so it’s best for trainers to keep their distance.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops
During the Overwatch 2, Halloween Terror Event gamers can watch Twitch streams to earn Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops. This event starts on October 25 and through November 1 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Any participating channels streaming under the Overwatch 2 category will be enabled for viewers to receive the Overwatch 2 twitch drops.
All Returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
With every new Pokemon game, fans can always count on GameFreak to provide new Pokemon for trainers to find and collect. In addition to new Pokemon, there will be others making their return in this new installment. Here’s a complete list of all the returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon GO New Sticker Feature On the Rise
Stickers have become a fun part of Pokemon GO. Friends can send each other stickers with their gifts and make a habit of collecting them. As of yesterday, Pokemon GO has released news of a new update for the feature on the horizon. This piece will go over the details of the new Pokemon GO Sticker Feature.
17 Things — Both Good And Bad — That Look Way Different In 2022 Than They Did In 2020
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
What is Marvel Snap?
Taking a look around social media, people are seeing the same name pop up all around. Marvel Snap is the newest game to enter the gaming scene and prospective players may not know exactly what they are getting into. Marvel Snap is a collectable card game that focuses on the massive Marvel universe to bring a brand new experience to players. Battlers face off in a one-on-one match, pitting their decks against one another to determine the victor.
Modern Warfare 2 Different Editions
Modern Warfare 2 will be released with only 2 different editions this year, each one coming with its own unique perks and bonuses. Modern Warfare 2 releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2022. Different Editions. Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4, PS5,...
Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part II Details
Hello trainers, the second part of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event is around the corner. For trainers wondering how they can prepare for it or what the event entails, this is the piece for them. This Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event breakdown will remind players what they need to succeed during this event.
New Apex Legends Map Broken Moon
Apex Legends’ next season is one its way. Coming with this one will be a brand-new legend in Catalyst and along with the rumors, a new map called Broken Moon. This is the first new map in nearly a year. The last one, Storm Point, came out with Season 11 back in November 2021. Here is a first look at Apex Legends Broken Moon.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Characters’ Names Revealed
Hi, trainers. Today is a good day for the most devoted fanatics. As everyone is aware, the player characters do have canon names. For example, Red is the male player character in the gen 1 games. And in later gens, it’s Leaf if they’re a girl. This is the case for the silent protagonist of every generation. In this piece, fans will learn the canon names of the player characters of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
