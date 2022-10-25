Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
UnicornSP, iCapital join hands to serve LATAM wealth managers
Fund distribution specialist Unicorn Strategic Partners (UnicornSP) has collaborated with fintech firm iCapital to cater to wealth managers across Latin America. As part of the partnership, UnicornSP will act as a local distribution partner as well as product specialist. The company will manage the distribution of private market and hedge...
privatebankerinternational.com
UBS introduces new digital platform to target Chinese wealth management market
Swiss banking giant UBS has introduced a new digital wealth management service platform, dubbed WE.UBS, to lure more wealthy clients in China. Launched by the company regional subsidiary, UBS Fund Distribution (Shenzhen) (UBS FS), the mobile application seeks to cover wealthy clients across the region. The new app, said to...
bitcoinist.com
58% Of HK and Singapore’s Wealthy Individuals Already Own Crypto, Study Shows
We’re so early, sure, but Singapore and Hong Kong’s high-net-worth individuals seem to be advancing at a faster pace. That’s according to “Investing in Digital Assets – Family office and high-net worth investor perspectives on digital asset allocation,” a study by KPMG and Aspen Digital. The investments are still modest percentage-wise, but the Singapore and Hong Kong respondents appear to be dipping their feet with confidence and curiosity. A fine combination. This is bullish for sure. Especially considering the study was commissioned in the middle of a bear market.
cryptopotato.com
Singapore Wants to Prohibit Retail From Borrowing Funds for Crypto Investing: Report
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has proposed to ban retail investors from taking loans for crypto investments. Singapore authorities have proposed a new set of regulatory measures to oversee the use of digital assets in the country and protect consumers. The country’s central bank and financial regulator, the Monetary Authority...
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Doubles Down on Crypto With Hiring Spree of 100 Employees: Report
Financial services giant Fidelity is reportedly doubling down on digital assets by looking to expand its crypto unit. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Fidelity Investments is expanding the hiring spree it sparked in May by looking to add 100 new members to its crypto workforce, bringing the total number of employees in its virtual assets division to around 500.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
blockworks.co
74% of Institutions Plan To Buy Crypto: Fidelity Survey
Fidelity is back with another institutional survey, having found growing appetite for diving into digital assets among big finance. Financial services giant Fidelity has found more institutions are invested in crypto than a year ago, despite the market downturn. Fidelity found 58% of surveyed investors reported owning digital assets in...
coingeek.com
UnionBank of the Philippines introduces new NFT trading platform
Filipino banking giant UnionBank has thrown its hat in the non-fungible token (NFT) race by launching a trading platform for digital collectibles. The platform is the brainchild of UBX, the fintech arm of the bank, in partnership with art-tech startup Unit 256 Ventures. Dubbed “Artifract,” the platform is considered the...
getnews.info
GainMX Exchange Establishes a Branch in Italy To Create the World’s First Stablecoin Trading Center
GainMX Exchange has completed the establishment of a branch in Italy, obtained the qualified permission from the local government, passed the approval of the Italian Ministry of Market Operations, and will provide digital currency legal services in the future. This means that GainMX is successful in its international IP operation strategy and has taken another important step in the global market.
protos.com
Crypto trading ponzi scheme PGI Group shut down in UK
A Ponzi scheme known as Praetorian Group has been shut down in the UK, following an investigation by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and a 2021 warning by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines. Praetorian Group International Trading Inc (PGI) calls itself a network marketing company...
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
assetservicingtimes.com
BIS completes CBDC cross-border payments pilot
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has completed a pilot with four central banks as part of its Project mBridge initiative that aims to deliver cross-border payments between commercial banks using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The project forms part of G20-led initiatives to experiment with new technology to deliver...
CoinDesk
Polygon-Based DeFi Platform QuickSwap Closes Lending Service After Exploit
QuickSwap, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform that's based on the Polygon blockchain, closed its lending services for users following a flash-loan exploit for over $220,000 worth of tokens on Monday. Blockchain data shows the attackers manipulated token prices by borrowing funds using a flash loan – a form of unsecured lending...
blockworks.co
Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs
SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody. Swiss fintech bank SEBA will now custody NFTs just like any other customer deposit — but only Ethereum collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The bank became one the first banks in Switzerland to secure an...
u.today
Ethereum Becoming More Popular with Institutions, Fidelity Survey Shows
Per a newly published Fidelity Investments survey, ownership of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has increased by five points in the U.S. Overall, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the top two most popular options among institutional investors. Cryptocurrency ownership is more widespread in Asia and Europe compared to the U.S (65%...
ffnews.com
Saudi Central Bank Licenses A New Payment Financial Technology Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announces the licensing of a new payment financial technology company, namely: Smart Digital Payment company (Tiqmo) to provide E-wallet services. This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 22 companies, in addition to 5 companies were granted an In-principle Approval. This...
