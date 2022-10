WASHINGTON (TND) — Albuquerque C. Head, a former construction worker, recovering drug addict and father of two from Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced Thursday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report from The Washington Post.

