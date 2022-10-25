ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Preview: Cincinnati Financial's Earnings

Cincinnati Financial CINF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cincinnati Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Cincinnati Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Benzinga

Silicom's Earnings: A Preview

Silicom SILC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silicom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70. Silicom bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights

Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

SunCoke Energy's Earnings Outlook

SunCoke Energy SXC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SunCoke Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. SunCoke Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Timken Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Timken TKR posted Q3 earnings of $90.40 million, an increase from Q2 of 14.39%. Sales dropped to $1.14 billion, a 1.56% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Timken earned $105.60 million, and total sales reached $1.15 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Magellan Midstream

Magellan Midstream MMP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Magellan Midstream has an average price target of $53.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
Benzinga

EyePoint Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eyepoint To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ("Eyepoint" or the "Company") EYPT.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI stock increased by 17.4% to $55.44 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 744.8K shares is 151.4% of PennyMac Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
103K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy