What's In The Cards For These Cannabis MSOs In Q3? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings Season
Several cannabis multistate operators, or MSOs, are poised to report their third-quarter financials in November. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic weighed in with his expectations on the upcoming earnings season and took a closer look at TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF, Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF and Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF.
Preview: Cincinnati Financial's Earnings
Cincinnati Financial CINF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cincinnati Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90. Cincinnati Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Silicom's Earnings: A Preview
Silicom SILC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silicom will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70. Silicom bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
SunCoke Energy's Earnings Outlook
SunCoke Energy SXC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SunCoke Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. SunCoke Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Earnings Preview For Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Timken Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Timken TKR posted Q3 earnings of $90.40 million, an increase from Q2 of 14.39%. Sales dropped to $1.14 billion, a 1.56% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Timken earned $105.60 million, and total sales reached $1.15 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Wolfspeed 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Wolfspeed WOLF has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.41%. Currently, Wolfspeed has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion. Buying $1000 In WOLF: If an investor had bought $1000 of WOLF stock 15 years ago, it...
Short Volatility Alert: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +71.34% to $2.69. The overall sentiment for AGFS has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
Expert Ratings for Magellan Midstream
Magellan Midstream MMP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Magellan Midstream has an average price target of $53.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
EyePoint Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eyepoint To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ("Eyepoint" or the "Company") EYPT.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 48.2%, 81.8% and 37.4% respectively.
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI stock increased by 17.4% to $55.44 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 744.8K shares is 151.4% of PennyMac Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
US GDP Might Increase By This Much In Third Quarter, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Thursday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on durable goods orders for September will be released...
