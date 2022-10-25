Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Washington Examiner
One year after Youngkin victory, education once again takes center stage in Virginia
A year after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) brought his education-focused campaign to the northern Virginia county of Loudoun, the issue is once again seeping into campaign politics in an area within commuting distance of the nation's capital. Throughout 2021, Loudoun County was infamously the epicenter of a nationwide movement...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia 5th District Candidates Bob Good And Josh Throneburg Met For Debate
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia voters seeing several local races, contested 9th District congressional race
Southwest Virginia voters will be seeing busy local slates on their 2022 election ballots. While some voters have already made their way through the local contests, the region’s voters will have one mid-term congressional race and a selection of local government races on Nov. 8.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin Makes Light Of Attack On Nancy Pelosi’s Husband
While speaking at a rally with 7th District GOP candidate Yesli Vega Friday afternoon, Youngkin took shots at Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and addressed Nancy Pelosi by mentioning the break-in and subsequent assault of her husband before saying he and his supporters were going to oust the House Speaker at the polls.
vabeach.com
Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities
Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Richmond police react to chief’s resignation, replacement
The Richmond Coalition of Police is reacting to the resignation of Former Police Chief Gerald Smith as questions remain as to what led to his resignation.
Phys.org
Juvenile striped bass abundance remains steady in Virginia waters
Preliminary results from an ongoing long-term survey conducted by researchers at William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science suggest another average year class of young-of-year striped bass was produced in Virginia tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay in 2022. The 2022 year class represents the group of fish hatched this...
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
NBC12
Younkin announces $60 million in tax credits to improve rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Younkin has announced that the commonwealth of Virginia has contributed $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors building affordable housing throughout Virginia. The HOTC seeks to improve affordable home options for Virginias by making the development and building process of rental housing...
wypr.org
Aruna Miller: Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of Maryland
Early voting in Maryland begins tomorrow. Next on Midday, it's another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Aruna Miller, a former Maryland Delegate (representing District 15 from 2011-2019) and now the running mate for Lt. Governor with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Before her...
Virginia residents should get stimulus of up to $500 by Halloween
Photo of money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)Here's some good news for many taxpayers in Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
When Virginia schools could change the way they treat transgender students
Virginians will have to wait at least another month to see what the Department of Education's finalized 2022 model policies on the treatment of transgender children look like.
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1
(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles
As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
