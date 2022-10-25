ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

KTRE

Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a multi-agency manhunt led to the re-arrest of a Houston man who was allegedly caught on video attempting to rob a Cash Store at gunpoint. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, allegedy attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pro bono lawyers were recognized today at the Smith County courthouse as part of the American Bar Association’s “Celebrate Pro Bono Week.”. “We have a lot of people that have legal needs but often times that either can’t afford it or they don’t qualify for the free legal services,” says Nick Pesina, owner of Pesina Law Firm.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. Elkhart ISD reported the cheerleaders were going to a football game in Clifton. According to a DPS crash report, the bus was traveling west on...
ELKHART, TX
KTRE

Pediatricians seeing RSV cases rise in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -The state of Texas is currently seeing a rise in RSV hospitalizations. Health experts say hospital beds in Texas for children are 90 percent full. The CDC says it is estimated around 58,000 kids under the age of five are hospitalized each year because of RSV. Dr....
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Drug Take Back

Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Letourneau Welding Competition

Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint Friday. Texas House Dist. 6 incumbent Matt Schaefer discusses hopes for reelection. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Rep. Matt Schaefer joined Devyn Shea Friday on East Texas Now. Nacogdoches City...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

East Texas Ag News: Growing garlic in the home garden

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Garlic is one of my wife’s and my favorite additions when cooking. We’ll mince the garlic or press it and sauté it before adding meats or vegetables. Aside from getting the garlic smell on our hands, we love it. Historically, garlic was...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Ellen Trout Zoo closed Friday due to power outage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Ellen Trout Zoo will be closed the rest of the day due to a power outage. Oncor is currently estimating restoration time late this afternoon. The zoo is expected to be open regular hours tomorrow: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LUFKIN, TX

