Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a multi-agency manhunt led to the re-arrest of a Houston man who was allegedly caught on video attempting to rob a Cash Store at gunpoint. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, allegedy attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at...
KTRE
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
KTRE
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
KTRE
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man accused of trying to rob a Lufkin store and who escaped custody after his arrest has been found after a manhunt. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office says he is back in custody as of 11 p.m. The suspect was believed to be in...
KTRE
Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pro bono lawyers were recognized today at the Smith County courthouse as part of the American Bar Association’s “Celebrate Pro Bono Week.”. “We have a lot of people that have legal needs but often times that either can’t afford it or they don’t qualify for the free legal services,” says Nick Pesina, owner of Pesina Law Firm.
KTRE
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man from The Woodlands has been indicted for a 2021 crash that killed a Livingston High School senior and left a second boy injured. Roy Grant Wagner, 42, was indicted in September on a charge of accident involving death. On Sept. 24, 2021, at about...
KTRE
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. Elkhart ISD reported the cheerleaders were going to a football game in Clifton. According to a DPS crash report, the bus was traveling west on...
KTRE
Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Updated:...
KTRE
Pediatricians seeing RSV cases rise in East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -The state of Texas is currently seeing a rise in RSV hospitalizations. Health experts say hospital beds in Texas for children are 90 percent full. The CDC says it is estimated around 58,000 kids under the age of five are hospitalized each year because of RSV. Dr....
KTRE
Drug Take Back
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107...
KTRE
Letourneau Welding Competition
Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint Friday. Texas House Dist. 6 incumbent Matt Schaefer discusses hopes for reelection. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Rep. Matt Schaefer joined Devyn Shea Friday on East Texas Now. Nacogdoches City...
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. The city’s budget for the next year was cut in half, leaving...
KTRE
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas holds hiring event as employment rate improves
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Employment rates in Deep East Texas are following an improving trend seen across Texas. Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas has data that shows the unemployment rate for each county: how many people are employed as well as unemployed and the number of people in the workforce.
KTRE
TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill causes closure on southbound Loop 287 feeder road
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a diesel spill has caused the southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road to be shut down. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line, according to police. Officers on the scene estimate that there...
KTRE
East Texas Ag News: Growing garlic in the home garden
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Garlic is one of my wife’s and my favorite additions when cooking. We’ll mince the garlic or press it and sauté it before adding meats or vegetables. Aside from getting the garlic smell on our hands, we love it. Historically, garlic was...
KTRE
Ellen Trout Zoo closed Friday due to power outage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Ellen Trout Zoo will be closed the rest of the day due to a power outage. Oncor is currently estimating restoration time late this afternoon. The zoo is expected to be open regular hours tomorrow: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KTRE
Rusk’s Brailen Trawick makes long catch for touchdown against Brownsboro
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During Thursday’s game against Brownsboro, Rusk’s quarterback Aiden McCown finds Brailen Trawick in the end zone for a touchdown.
KTRE
Henderson takes on Palestine on rainy Friday night
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - It was a very wet and rainy Friday night across East Texas and two of the teams competing against each other were Henderson and Palestine. We have highlights from the game here.
Comments / 0