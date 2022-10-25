Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist crashes into overturned car hauler near Marshall, dies at hospital
MARSHALL, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened Saturday around 7:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near 13-Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigation shows, a 64-year-old man was driving a semi-dump trailer on Michigan Avenue when he turned left into a...
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
KDPS taking medications of all types for National Drug Takeback Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're looking to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will take them off your hands. The department is taking part in National Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the KDPS headquarters. Medications...
Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Veteran's Day is a special time to honor those who served, or are serving, for our country. Below are events and giveaways happening around West Michigan in honor of our veterans. Veterans benefits: New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits. Allegan County:
Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Grand Rapids man sells illegal guns to federal informant, faces prison time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after being released from jail on a weapons conviction, a Grand Rapids man sold illegal firearms to a federal informant. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and three years of supervised release, after selling illegal firearms to an informant on four different occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
Suspected drunk driver returns to court, victim's mother addresses fatal crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Friday, the driver who was charged for hitting and killing 19-year old Western Michigan University student Bailey Broderick faced a judge. Hunter Hudgins was charged in the crash that killed Broderick in November 2021. A judge is expected to decide what evidence will be admitted...
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
No one hurt by shootings in RiverTown Crossings Mall parking lot, police say
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There were no reported injuries after two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a parking lot at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday, according to the Grandville Police Department. Officers responded to the call for shots fired just after 2 p.m., police said. According to the investigation, an unoccupied vehicle...
Court adjourns hearing for former Grand Rapids officer charged with murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge is expected to rule Friday whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man. Thursday's preliminary hearing adjourned for the day just before 4 p.m., and will resume Friday morning in...
81-year-old woman stabbed to death in Battle Creek, police say
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 81-year-old woman, who was found unresponsive in her Battle Creek home, died from a stabbing, Battle Creek Police confirmed Friday. Battle Creek: Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Family members found Betty Smith inside the home on West Fountain Street, near Caroline Street, around...
ArtPrize ends after 13 years, makes donation to launch 'ArtPrize 2.0'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the end of an era for Grand Rapids favorite ArtPrize. After 13 years, the international arts competition that showcased art throughout the city will be winding down operations, according to officials. ArtPrize returns: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art from across the...
'No More Nassar:' MSU trustees hold emotional meeting amid leadership limbo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heading into rivalry weekend, Michigan State University is facing a lack of confidence - not just in its football team, but in the university's leadership. The East Lansing land grant university will soon be without a president after the resignation of Samuel Stanley, and its leadership...
Judge to make decision if ex-officer Schurr will stand trial Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder returned to court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop April 4. After hearing both sides in...
"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
