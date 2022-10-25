ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
KALAMAZOO, MI
KDPS taking medications of all types for National Drug Takeback Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're looking to get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will take them off your hands. The department is taking part in National Drug Takeback Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the KDPS headquarters. Medications...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Blessing of the Badges hold 2nd annual event in Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — First responders in West Michigan were honored at the 2nd annual Blessing of the Badges in Battle Creek Thursday. The event was held at Victory Life Church in Battle Creek, aimed to pay tribute to those who protect and serve the community. Explosion: Berrien Springs man...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids man sells illegal guns to federal informant, faces prison time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One day after being released from jail on a weapons conviction, a Grand Rapids man sold illegal firearms to a federal informant. Ernest James Jones Jr., 22, was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and three years of supervised release, after selling illegal firearms to an informant on four different occasions, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
HASTINGS, MI
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
No one hurt by shootings in RiverTown Crossings Mall parking lot, police say

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There were no reported injuries after two vehicles exchanged gunfire in a parking lot at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday, according to the Grandville Police Department. Officers responded to the call for shots fired just after 2 p.m., police said. According to the investigation, an unoccupied vehicle...
GRANDVILLE, MI
81-year-old woman stabbed to death in Battle Creek, police say

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 81-year-old woman, who was found unresponsive in her Battle Creek home, died from a stabbing, Battle Creek Police confirmed Friday. Battle Creek: Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Family members found Betty Smith inside the home on West Fountain Street, near Caroline Street, around...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
ArtPrize ends after 13 years, makes donation to launch 'ArtPrize 2.0'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the end of an era for Grand Rapids favorite ArtPrize. After 13 years, the international arts competition that showcased art throughout the city will be winding down operations, according to officials. ArtPrize returns: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art from across the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Judge to make decision if ex-officer Schurr will stand trial Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder returned to court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop April 4. After hearing both sides in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need

PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
PORTAGE, MI
Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
KALAMAZOO, MI

