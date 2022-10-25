Read full article on original website
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
Pacers dump Nets 125-116 behind record shooting
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Indiana Pacers hit a team record 23 3-pointers and
NBA
Damian Lillard Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (October 27, 2022) –Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited Wednesday night’s game in the third quarter vs. Miami. An MRI taken Thursday confirmed a grade one strain of the right calf. Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
"We're Actually Really Good In Chaos" | Utah Looks To Cause Havoc Against Memphis On Saturday
After an offseason full of change, it’s taken Utah six games to establish an identity and style of play that they find successful. Ironically, it all came together in a loss to Denver on Friday — a night in which the Jazz didn’t play their best, proving that sometimes the biggest lessons come in defeat.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022
Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones
October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
NBA
Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice: Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III, Bol Bol
Each and every Wednesday, we are going to be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case
Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
NBA
Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
NBA
Five takeaways from the first week of the Wizards' season
The Wizards have wrapped their first week of regular season basketball. The early returns have been positive as the Wizards have won three of their four games, and have been competitive in all of them. Here are five takeaways from Washington's first week of regular season hoops. BRADLEY BEAL AND...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 132, Celtics 123 (OT)
Jaylen Brown seemed to give the Boston Celtics extra life in overtime Friday night when he knocked down a 3-pointer, snagged a steal, and threw down a fast-break dunk all in succession to tie his team up with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 121 apiece with 2:54 remaining. That was until...
NBA
How mentorship program introduced by Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy emphasizes more than basketball
For nine years, Platinum Equity – with the support of the Detroit Pistons - has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic, a main fundraising event for the public charter school located in the Detroit neighborhood of Rose’s youth. This...
NBA
Lakers Throw Game to the Wolves in Minnesota
The Lakers hit their second and final stop on the road tonight in Minnesota and have yet to find their formula for success after the Timberwolves handed Los Angeles their fifth-consecutive 111-102 loss. The Lakers debuted their 2022-23 Classic Edition Uniforms which are reminiscent of their first-ever home uniforms they...
NBA
Corey Brewer on coaching role, NBA memories | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, Joe Cardosi breaks down the two home games against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks with highlights from each game. Also, our team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Assistant Coach/Player Development Coach Corey Brewer (17:10) to discuss his promotion within the team, his coaching role, and some memories from his playing days.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Lakers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) close out their three-game homestand on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4). Minnesota took down the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, 134-122. Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell was the spark off the bench for the squad, tallying 23 points, four rebounds and two assists. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 34 points and became the youngest player ever to reach 400 made three-pointers.
NBA
Portland Looks To Bounce Back In A Matchup With The Houston Rockets
Portland and Houston will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 28. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season series with the Rockets, 2-2. In 32 career games against Houston, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points 24 times, including...
