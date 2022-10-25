ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3/11 Florida Opens SEC Competition at No. 7/15 Georgia

Following a split last weekend at Virginia, the Florida men’s and women’s swimming and diving team continues the 2022-23 season Friday, Oct. 22 as the Gators take on Georgia in Athens. Friday’s meet is scheduled for 10 a.m., with live timing available here <https://www.sidearmstats.com/ugeorgia/swimming/> and on the MeetMobile...
Gators Ends Season with 4-1 Loss to Texas A&M

Florida closed its 2022 season with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M Thursday evening at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Florida five-member senior class – Francesca Faraci, Alivia Gonzalez, Cameron Hall, Syd Kennedy and Kouri Peace – were celebrated Thursday in a pre-match ceremony. During the last four...
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Georgia

The Florida football team will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday October 29th in Jacksonville, Florida. SEC Nation will be in Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia matchup and will begin broadcasting live at 10 a.m. from Lot P. For fans not in attendance, there will be...
Coaches Select Gators Seventh in SEC Preseason Poll

Coaches in the Southeastern Conference have picked Florida women’s basketball to finish seventh in a poll released by the SEC on Wednesday morning. The Gators, who return three starters from last season’s 21-11 campaign, are picked in front of Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt. South Carolina tops the order of finish, with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Florida rounding out the top half the league. Coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Gators Sweep Tigers in Pivotal SEC Battle

The 14th-ranked Florida volleyball team swept the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on Wednesday night in a battle of two of the top three teams in the SEC. The Gators improve to 16-4 in the 2022 campaign and 8-2 in the SEC, while Auburn moves to 18-3 on the year and 7-3 in league play.
