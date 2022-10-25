Coaches in the Southeastern Conference have picked Florida women’s basketball to finish seventh in a poll released by the SEC on Wednesday morning. The Gators, who return three starters from last season’s 21-11 campaign, are picked in front of Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt. South Carolina tops the order of finish, with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Florida rounding out the top half the league. Coaches could not vote for their own team or players.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO