VOTE YES #210 FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY
Four years ago we urged voters to vote in favor of a referendum to increase teacher pay and pay for placing a police officer at every school in Miami-Dade. That funding expires every four years and now we must vote YES ON #210 to renew this commitment to education. Florida...
Feliu gears up campaign for South Miami Mayor
Former South Miami Mayor Horace Feliuis ready to lead The City of Pleasant Living once. again. His mayoral campaign is in full swing, and “the people’s mayor” has announced his ambitious plans for a fourth term. South Miami’s mayoral election will take place for the first time on Tuesday November 8, 2022, along with the general election. Vot- ers will be going to their precincts instead of City Hall.
FIU Law trial team achieves national ranking
For the first time, the FIU Law Trial Team is nationally ranked. On the strength of its state and national regional championships last spring, FIU Law is now ranked among the nation’s Top 20 law school trial teams, tied for 19th. Students on the trail team learn how to...
Doral Non-profit Donates $35,000 to FIU’s First-Generation Scholarship Program
With the support of Doral Mayor and Council, the Parks & Police 4 Kids (PP4k) Foundation has donated $35,000 to Florida International University (FIU) for their First-Generation Scholarship Program. City leadership, board members and FIU President, Dr. Ken A. Jessell united for a special presentation to commemorate the partnership in the Doral Council Chambers on October 26th.
First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders
Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA). This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support the myriad qualified BIPOC arts professionals who are viable candidates for senior positions and strengthen their capacities to lead large cultural organizations into the future.
Grant Miller visits Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Event, Sand In My Shoes
Grant Miller visits Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Event, Sand In My Shoes. This year the are honoring Manny Medina for all the amazing things he has done for Miami.
FIU Chemistry star named Rhodes scholar finalist
Senior Joni Spencer is a force to reckon with. The native of Antigua and Barbuda came to FIU in 2019 and built a top-notch academic career for herself. A chemistry and math major who currently boasts a 4.0 GPA, Spencer was part of a group of Panthers who participated in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) research program this past summer. During the program, she analyzed ways to optimize a material for use in batteries for electrical cars — and how to make these cars a more efficient, sustainable alternative to combustion engine cars.
24-hour MEGA Match-A-Thon festival and pet adoption event to be held at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral uniting families with their new fur-ever best friend
The 10th annual Miami-Dade County Animal Services’ MEGA Match-A-Thon, a one-of-a-kind 24-hour pet adoption event, kicks off on Oct. 28, at 11:59 p.m., and runs all day through Saturday, Oct. 29, until 11:59 p.m. at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79 Ave, Doral, FL 33122. Miami-Dade residents are invited to find their perfect match and new fur-ever best friend. Pets will go home ready for Halloween with a free pet costume, while supplies last. Adopters will also have a chance to win gifts and prizes. The family-friendly pet adoption petstravaganza helps pet lovers connect, fall in love with, and adopt from over 500 shelter dogs and cats.
Etra Fine Art’s Miami Art Week Exhibition – Opens Sun 11/27
As a continuation of last year’s exhibition “Water-Ether”, Etra Fine Art (located in Miami’s Little River Art District) will present, “Biosphere-Noosphere” during Miami Art Week that coincides with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Guests can deepen their understanding of Vladimir Vernadsky’s revolutionary theory through paintings, sculptures, poems, writings, music, and mixed media. The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, November 27th from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138.
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Miami Xfinity Internet Customers
Xfinity customers in Miami will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing South Florida customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
Miami Springs Legend Freddie Miles Turns 60
Happy 60th birthday to Freddie Miles. Miles (#13) is pictured with Miami Springs High School teammate Carl Sheffield in 1979. Since its beginning, the Orange Bowl has showcased many great local high school players and teams. Perhaps no player during the 1970s was more dazzling than Miami Springs running back Freddie Miles. A tuba player in the marching band, Miles burst onto the local scene his junior year. From the very beginning, he became an instant local legend. Miles led Dade County with 1,420 yards rushing his junior year and 1,326 yards as a senior, earning Parade All American honors.
Coral Gables Top Cop Is a Cane for Life
Actor Dwayne Johnson chats with Ed Hudak at the Orange Bowl in 2007. While most fans know Johnson’s story, they may not be familiar with Hudak. Although there is a 12 year age difference, Johnson and Hudak have much in common. Both were high school football stars in Bethlehem, PA who accepted football scholarships to attend the University of Miami. Long before be became a pro wrestler and box office movie star known as “The Rock, Johnson played defensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. While Johnson often portrays a crime fighting superhero in the movies, Hudak is the real deal as the current Chief of Police for the City of Coral Gables. Photo by JC Ridley.
