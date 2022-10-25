ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

2022 White Glove to offer a sneak peek at SDC Christmas

On Friday, Nov. 4, Silver Dollar City will offer 400 guests a special sneak peek at their upcoming Christmas festival at the 2022 White Glove. Taking place on the eve of An Old Time Christmas, this year’s White Glove will provide guests with a first look at the 1880s-era theme park’s all new Broadway-style production, Coming Home For Christmas, as well as the Christmas classic, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol. The evening will also feature Christmas Caroler performances, Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, the lighting of the eight-story Christmas tree and the park’s 6.5 million lights.
STONE COUNTY, MO
ozarksalive.com

Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1

TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Denise Carol Berry

Denise Carol Berry, 61, of Branson, MO passed away October 10, 2022. Denise was born on August 18, 1961, the daughter of Earl and Jessi (Wilkerson) Berry. She is preceded in death by her parents. Denise is survived by her daughter, Alexandria Myers and husband, Nicholas of Clinton, OK; granddaughter...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister Band marches on

The Hollister Tiger Band kept tempo on Saturday, Oct. 22, as they performed at the Ozark Marching Festival in Reeds Spring. The band placed 2nd in class C during preliminary competition, and earned outstanding color guard and placed 4th overall in the White Division during finals competition with Ozark, Logan-Rogersville and Fort Gibson (Oklahoma) taking 1st, 2nd and 3rd.
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ozark Mountain Christmas deemed ‘not a marketing plan’ by MOC

The members of the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District’s Marketing Oversight Committee have said Ozark Mountain Christmas is more of a creative theme than a marketing plan for the region. During a Thursday, Oct. 20, meeting of the MOC at the Branson Chamber of Commerce building, the members...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

A part-time idea becomes a full-time business

What was envisioned as a part-time passion project for Haley Brooks has turned into a full-time Branson business in less than six months. Her business, Boards by Haley, announced on social media they would be moving to a storefront location in Branson after working out of the commercial kitchen of a friend’s business in Hollister. Brooks custom produces charcuterie boards and boxes. Charcuterie is a creatively placed series of cured meats, pates, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, pates, crackers or bread.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

C of O to host Fall Piano Festival

The College of the Ozarks Collegiate Chapter of the Music Teachers National Association will host the MTNA Fall Piano Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Gittinger Music Building. The honors recital is free and open to the public, beginning at 1 p.m. Seating...
Missourinet

Actor John Goodman’s alma mater presents a homecoming surprise

Popular actor John Goodman is an alumnus of Missouri State University. He will be coming back for homecoming this weekend and the dedication of a brand-new theatre facility in his honor. According to the university’s Dean of Arts and Letters, Shawn Wahl – the Hollywood star is active in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
bransontrilakesnews.com

David Ray Langston

David Ray Langston, 47, of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, October 15 at his home. David was born on March 18, 1975 in Paducah, KY, the son of Ross & Hazel Marie (Lee) Langston. He was preceded in death by his father. David is survived by his wife, Charise...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Rodger Alfred Birkholz

Rodger Alfred Birkholz, 80, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away on on October 17, 2022. Rodger was born the son of Alfred and Viola (Warner) Birkholz, was born February 22, 1942, in Howard Lake, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson PD seeks public support in grant contest

The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to gain a boost for the department’s K9 Unit. The BPD’s K9 squad has been nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant contest. The grant is open to any law enforcement, fire, EMS, coroner, or search and rescue unit to create, maintain, or grow a K9 unit.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy