Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Clark’s Marine Inc. v. Darrin Edgecombe, $3,574.70. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Easton R. Hummitch and Holly Hummitch, $1,389. Jessica M. Yoder, $1,537.84. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Beth R. Kneifel, $8,888.13.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie (Golike) Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives, before Cletus passed away.
Christmas Bucks Are Coming To Town
Temperatures are dropping and holiday morale is boosting just in time for The Papers Inc. annual promotion: Christmas Bucks. Merchants from all over Kosciusko County participate in the campaign to lend a hand in alleviating Christmas shopping expenses. This year’s Christmas Bucks promotion will be running from Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
David C. Scott — PENDING
David Scott, 64, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, Huntington. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Travis McConnell
It gives me great pleasure to support Travis McConnell for prosecutor. Travis has served our community well. Travis always goes the extra mile, both professionally and for our community. He takes the job of fighting for his clients very seriously. Travis’s motto is: “The Client’s Champion.” Travis says the main...
Delores D. Payne
Delores Delrene Payne, 92, South Bend, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born March 13, 1930. On Nov. 29, 1947, she married Willian Henry Payne; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Shari) Payne, Camden, Tenn.; R. Dean (Dianna) Payne,...
Benjamin Ryan Newswanger
Benjamin “Ben” Ryan Newswanger, 35, died Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022. Ben was born Oct. 27, 1986. He is survived by his mom, Stephanie Newswanger, Kokomo; sisters, Katie Newswanger and Rebekah Newswanger, both of Kokomo; and his paternal grandmother, Marianna Newswanger, Lancaster, Penn. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:08 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, one CR 450N 2000 feet west of CR 375E outside of Warsaw. Driver: Cecelia Baist, 18, 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw. Moped driver left the road and struck a utility pole. Baist was taken to a hospital for injuries. Damage up $10,000.
Vehicles Collide West Of Warsaw
WARSAW – A crash at the intersection of CRs 400W and 100S on Thursday, Oct. 27, seriously damaged both vehicles. The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. and involved a Chevy Silverado pickup and a Cadillac SRX. Details on how the accident happened and any extent of injuries were...
Marshall Campaign Hosts Patriot Dinner
WARSAW — Supporters of Independent candidate James Marshall’s campaign for Kosciusko County sheriff attended a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Patriot Dinner was held at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police 149’s Christmas With a Cop, which allows kids to get Christmas gifts while shopping with local police officers.
Carol S. Knepp — UPDATED
Carol S. Knepp, 69, Bremen, died at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 19, 1953. Carol is survived by her sister, Debra L. (Clyde) Cartwright, Plymouth. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville Community Complex, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Louise Stephens
Mary Louise Stephens, 93, South Whitley, died at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her son Michael’s home, near Albion. Mary was born May 11, 1929. She married Don (Joe) Stephens on March 21, 1947. Mary is survived by her children, Don W. (Beverly) Stephens II, Fremont, Barbara...
John H. Samuelson — PENDING
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Here’s An Updated List Of Halloween Activities
WARSAW — There are plenty of events for all the little (and bigger) ghosts and goblins to enjoy this weekend leading up to Halloween and on the holiday itself. Below is an updated list of community events. Akron. Trick-or-treat times in Akron are 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Judging...
Three Seats Available On Plain Township Advisory Board
LEESBURG — Four candidates are seeking seats on the three-member Plain Township advisory board in the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Gaynor Worden is the lone Democrat on the ballot, joining Greg Anderson, Robert Bishop and Larry Kammerer. Incumbents Bishop and Kammerer have served as advisory board members for 16 and four years, respectively.
Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell — UPDATED
Janette “Jan” Elaine (Dale) Bell, 75, Winona Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947 in Los Angeles, Calif., to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love and global teammate in the Great Commission of Jesus,...
Carolyn Ann Heeter
Carolyn Ann Heeter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born June 12, 1944. She married Jack L. Heeter on Dec. 19, 1964. Carolyn is survived by their two daughters, Sandra (Ray) Olinger, Glen Allen, Alaska and Elizabeth Krauser, Goshen; six grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Roe, New Paris and JoEllen (Tim) Benson, Hollywood, Md.; and four brothers, Delbert (Louetta) Culp, Indianapolis, Dale (Cindy) Culp, Waterford, Donald (Sarah) Culp, Mio, Mich. and Dennis (Lucinda) Culp, Syracuse.
One Transported By Helicopter After Moped Accident
WARSAW — One person was transported by helicopter following a wreck on Monday night, Oct. 24. First responders were called out around 8:15 p.m. Monday to the area of CR 375E and CR 450N outside Warsaw for a crash involving a moped. A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy at the...
Gordon Lee ‘Gordie’ Mills
Gordon Lee “Gordie” Mills, 79, Nappanee, died at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Gordie was born Jan. 5, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, he married Patricia Ann (Struble) Mills. Mr. Mills is survived by his loving friend, Ila Miller, Nappanee; two daughters, Lorie (Kevin) Eby and Amy (Sebastiano “Bob”) Rosa, both of Nappanee; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his former spouse, Patricia Mills, Beaverton, Mich.
Terry Lee McClintic
Terry L McClintic, 83, South Bend, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Terry was born April 28, 1939, in Goshen. On May 19, 1979, he married the former Russie Taylor Robinson, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Wendy McClintic and Lisa Robinson (William) Whiteman; two...
