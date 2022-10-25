ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jury selection in trial for murder of former CLE mayor’s grandson

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Jury selection is underway Tuesday morning for the Cleveland man indicted for the murder of the former mayor’s grandson.

Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April
Robert Shepard, 2018 mugshot, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

29-year-old Robert Shepard was arrested for his role in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson .

He faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.

Frank Q. Jackson (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Police don’t believe Shepard is the one who actually fired the gun, but say he lured the mayor’s grandson to the area where he was shot and killed.

Jackson was killed on September 19, 2021, after he was dropped off near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

He’s the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and has had several run-ins with law enforcement.

Shepard is being held on a $1 million bond .

There is no word on how long it will take for a jury to be seated in the case.

