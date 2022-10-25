ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch what happened in court as judge got suspended: I-Team

By Ed Gallek
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals the moment a local judge got the word she’d been suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Judge Pinkey Carr got the word as she had shown up to Cleveland Municipal Court to hear more cases.

So, the I-Team requested a video from the courtroom.

It gave us a look at the scene last week inside courtroom 15-C.

It was a typical day until the Supreme Court handed down punishment for Judge Carr.

She’d been accused of issuing arrest warrants for people not showing up to court even when they didn’t have to be there. Plus, investigators had said the Judge had lied to them.

The video from the morning of the indefinite suspension shows an announcement of a 5-minute break in court.

Then, all of the cases from that day are put on hold until some time later.
You hear a voice announce, “Everyone on zoom, prosecutors, public defenders, all cases are gonna be rescheduled. The Judge has a very important matter that has to be addressed immediately. All cases are to be rescheduled…”

Business went on as usual in that courtroom until that moment because the Judge had continued handling cases even while under investigation and waiting for a decision on discipline.

Last week, the FOX 8 I-Team contacted the Judge, and she had no comment.

