“Disgusting.” If asked to give one work to describe the work of artist Alex Pardee, that would be it. The pop culture artist has a very distinct style that’s often overly graphic, whether that means with buckets of blood and guts or with an eye-popping palate of colors. And yet Pardee uses that trademark style in all sorts of genres and mediums, the most fun being his original gallery shows.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO