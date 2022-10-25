Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Andor Gave Us the Gayest Screen Fade in Star Wars History
Andor gets a good deal right—very right, even—about a lot of things in Star Wars, but it’s slowly but surely learning how to do one thing even better: cinematic tropes in the galaxy far, far away are even better when they’re queer. After the events of...
Gizmodo
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: 6 Things We Liked (and 4 We Didn't)
Modern Star Wars can often rely too much on answering questions we may or may not need answers to. Sometimes that can be amazing. Other times, it is not, and the latest Disney+ animated series, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, is the perfect example of both. The six-episode mini-series...
Gizmodo
Vision Is Getting His Very Own Disney+ Show
So what happened to that new version of Vision after he flew out of Westview? That’s the plot of Vision Quest, a new Marvel Studios Disney+ show that’s reportedly now in the works. Variety reports that Paul Bettany will reprise his role as the sentient being who was...
Gizmodo
Oscar Isaac on How Hope Plays into Leo's Arc
Head Wounds developers and writers chat with io9 about their new comic. Head Wounds: Sparrow is out now.
Gizmodo
Liam Hemsworth Will Replace Henry Cavill on TheWitcher
This was definitely not on our pop culture Bingo card. Netflix has announced the recasting of Geralt of Rivia on their hit series The Witcher. Henry Cavill will be leaving the role and Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) will be stepping in for season 4 of the show. Guess, we...
Gizmodo
Henry Cavill Wants His Return as Superman to Be 'Enormously Joyful'
Jurnee Smollett teases the future of her Black Canary movie. Could there be an all-women-starring Fast & Furious on the way? There is, somehow, a return for Sausage Party on the cards. Plus, more looks at the next The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror special. Spoilers now!. Untitled Fast & Furious...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The countdown to the release of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on! If you’re avoiding any looks past the first trailer or avoiding seeing anything that happens in director Ryan Coogler’s follow up to Black Panther, don’t tempt yourself with the video below of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorn), a.k.a Ironheart, being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gizmodo
Star Trek: Lower Decks Feels Like It's Back to Where This Season Started
Star Trek: Lower Decks has had a rough third season, with rare moments of eking out character growth cast under the shadow of a regressive feeling of pulling main characters traveling paths they’d already navigated. Its finale, for better or worse, at resets the show in some ways, so we can forget most of this season actually happened.
Gizmodo
William Jackson Harper Is Joining the MCU, and It Could Be in a Huge Role
A new Night of the Living Dead is shambling our way. R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town movie gets a new poster. Namor strikes in new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage. Plus, a new Rick and Morty short is on the way for Halloween. To me, my spoilers!. Ant-Man and the...
Gizmodo
Venom 3 Forms Symbiotic Relationship With Kelly Marcel
We’ve got quite a while before the third Venom movie oozes its way onscreen, but the goopy anti-hero played by Tom Hardy has made a tentacle-pulled leap forward. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that screenwriter Kelly Marcel will do double-duty as director for Venom 3. Marcel not only co-wrote...
Gizmodo
Rihanna Releases Music Video For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack
It’s finally happening, a new Rihanna single after a long drought. And no we’re not dancing, the global icon has provided an emotional ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Thanks Marvel Studios and Disney. “Lift Me Up” is the leading single from the film’s soundtrack inspired...
Gizmodo
Head Wounds: Sparrow
What do you think of when you imagine the angels of the Bible? Renaissance paintings of these divine beings pictured beautiful, toga-clad creatures with wings like doves, but those depictions aren’t in line with many Biblical, Hebrew, and Islamic descriptions of Gods’ messengers. “We’re talking wheels of fire,”...
Gizmodo
Your Favorite Animated Character Just Got Sick, Thanks to Artist Alex Pardee
“Disgusting.” If asked to give one work to describe the work of artist Alex Pardee, that would be it. The pop culture artist has a very distinct style that’s often overly graphic, whether that means with buckets of blood and guts or with an eye-popping palate of colors. And yet Pardee uses that trademark style in all sorts of genres and mediums, the most fun being his original gallery shows.
Comments / 0