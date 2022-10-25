ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Alvin Kamara Prop Bets vs Raiders

One of the most electric players in the NFL is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Whether it is rushing or receiving, Kamara is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. In recognition of that, our partner Caesars Sportsbook has several exciting player prop bets available for the Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Oct. 30.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Saints added one more name to their lengthy injury report on Thursday

There was only one notable change to the New Orleans Saints injury report, and it wasn’t for the better. Tight end Juwan Johnson was added to the team’s Thursday injury report with a hamstring injury. Johnson was officially limited in practice Thursday after not appearing on the injury report Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy