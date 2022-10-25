Read full article on original website
laportecounty.life
Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024
The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: US Government draws the attention at Hammond High School
This year, the Hammond Morton senior class of dual credit government has decided to take its objective outdoors. The class decided to create illustrations relating to each amendment of the constitution. The canvas selected was at the front of the school, so viewers could analyze each drawing as they walked...
laportecounty.life
Porter County to join “Operation Green Light” in support of local veterans
As part of the upcoming Veterans Day, Porter County will participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative to support veterans and to raise awareness of resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. The national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association...
rv-pro.com
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
hometownnewsnow.com
Light Shed on Cross Burning Skeleton
(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.
Concord Common Apartments to host Halloween and Tree Planting Party Oct. 29
What: The Concords Commons Apartments Management team is hosting a Halloween and Tree Planting Party in celebration of the complex recent renovation. Apartment manager Francine Moore will be joined by Sharon Johnson of SAJ Construction and other guest to plant trees and showcase the updated property. “A lot of work...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Inside Indiana Business
FAITH Farms receives $500K USDA grant
Gary-based Families Anchored in Total Harmony Inc. has received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop a FAITH Food Is Medicine program. Pastor Curtis Whittaker, founder of FAITH CDC, says the organization’s goal is to raise up to $10 million to create a food hub in Gary.
95.3 MNC
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
hometownnewsnow.com
Valpo Eliminates Slicers in Sectional
(LAPORTE, IN) - Sectional favorite Valparaiso traveled to Kiwanis Field Friday night and eliminated the La Porte Slicers 42-3 in 5A sectional play. The Slicers received the opening kickoff. On 3rd down, the Slicers fumbled, and Valpo recovered at the La Porte 18-yard line. Two plays later, the Vikings scored on a 13-yard run by Thomas Burda. Drayden Wilcox kicked the extra point, and Valpo led 7-0 at the 9:52 mark of the 1S quarter.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
valpo.life
Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries
Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Collapse Stirs Memories of Thriving Store
(La Porte, IN) - The partial collapse of a building once home to a popular store in downtown LaPorte was emotional for family members connected to the former retailer. The three-story structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the courthouse, was once Low's, a clothing store for men and women.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso increases minimum pay raises in 2023 salary ordinance
Some Valparaiso city employees will get bigger pay raises than originally proposed. The 2023 salary ordinance passed by the city council Monday includes a minimum raise of one-thousand dollars, double the initial proposal. City Administrator Mike Jessen said that minimum would go to the 18 employees who are already at...
townepost.com
For Love of the Lake
Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
