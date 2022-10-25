Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert’s Teachers Were Concerned About Her Development Because She Wouldn’t Talk in School
Growing up, country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert was so shy in school that some of her childhood teachers were worried about her.
Tom Hanks revives David S Pumpkins during surprise guest SNL appearance
Tom Hanks delighted Saturday Night Live fans with his revival of David S Pumpkin during his surprise guest appearance.The actor first debuted the fictional Halloween character when he graced the SNL stage in 2016. Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the show, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.
‘SNL’: Tom Hanks Takes On New Pixar Role In Sketch Cameo
It has become a Saturday Night Live tradition for 10-time host Tom Hanks to appear in the sketch comedy series’ Halloween episodes. He did it again this year, albeit not as his popular character David S. Pumpkins. He made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.” Jesse even brought with him concept art for the main characters, a regular, everyday suitcase,...
Harper's Bazaar
How to Watch The White Lotus Season 2
HBO Max's popular series, The White Lotus, is returning for its second season, where you can soon bask in the intoxicating drama of the ultra elite. The series took Twitter by storm following its 2021 premiere for its social satire around the the lives of seemingly picture-perfect, wealthy travelers, whose shared dynamic throughout the course of their chaotic week-long vacation stay ultimately betrays darker inner truths.
Harper's Bazaar
Florence Pugh Says Execs Told Her to "Change Her Weight" Early in Her Career
Florence Pugh is opening up about a crossroads she faced early in her career. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Don't Worry Darling actress recalled the early days of her career, when she was told to change her appearance to fit into the Hollywood machine. After the star made her debut in the Carol Morley's mystery drama The Falling, the British star landed a role as an emerging pop star in a television pilot.
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox Addressed Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With One Very Graphic Comment
For those wondering what the state of the union is like between self-proclaimed “twin flames” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, look no further than Fox's latest, very public and pretty graphic Instagram comment on his page. After weeks of speculation that the two's relationship was in trouble...
