Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns play on Monday Night Football in the final game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Browns 27, Bengals 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Everything points to a Bengals win in this game as the Cincinnati offense seems to be clicking. But Cleveland has a chance if it can get its run game going. We think it will."

Bookies.com : Take the Bengals to cover vs. Browns

Bill Speros writes: "Black and Orange Cats. On Halloween. Can't beat that. Winner gets Ohio State."

NFL Week 8 odds :

ESPN : Bengals have a 62.4% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Browns a 37.2% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Bengals on the moneyline vs. Browns

It writes: "The Bengals’ injury-ridden defense might struggle to contain Nick Chubb in the backfield, but if Burrow is able to tap into whatever he found today, the Bengals should be able to pass their way to a victory. I think that this ends up being a close one, but the Bengals have finally found their momentum this season, and they should be able to pull off their third win in a row."

Sports Betting Dime : Bengals 25.9, Browns 21.7

The site's formula predicts that the Bengals will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Bengals to cover vs. Browns

Tyler Maher writes: "The oddsmakers and ESPN are both siding with the Bengals, and I have to agree. Cincinnati has won four of its last five games with Joe Burrow playing some of the best football of his career, while Cleveland has lost four in a row. The Bengals are clearly the better team right now, so let's not overthink this one. Give me Cincinnati -2.5 (-114)."

