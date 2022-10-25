Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family For ‘Distress’

Candace Owens is threatening to sue the family of George Floyd in order to defend her “sunken” buddy Kanye West. This week, the controversial, political pundit went on a tirade about the police brutality victim’s family, who announced last week, that they were preparing to file a whopping $250 million lawsuit against West.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible — if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things — well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate,” Owens said on Wednesday’s episode.

Candace Owens calls the suit “a PR stunt”

The lawsuit comes just days after West, who now performs under the moniker Ye, made disparaging comments about Floyd’s death on Drink Champs. The Chicago native suggested that fentanyl was what killed the slain 46-year-old and not police brutality.

During her rant, Owens called the family’s massive lawsuit against West “a PR stunt.”

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress,” she continued.

“I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies, while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark.”

Candace Owens believes Floyd’s family is working with the media

Owens, who just released her scathing BLM documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, claimed that Floyd’s family was working with the media to “bury” evidence behind his death.

“In fact, we should be able to sue Black Lives Matter. We should be able to sue the media that is clearly colluding with George Floyd’s family so that they can bury the evidence,” she said. “Nobody is going to shut up and I will fight tooth and nail for people to see the truth.”

The conservative pundit said she’s now seeking legal advice to file a formal complaint against Floyd’s family.

“This is unacceptable. I’m serious,” she said, adding, “I’m going to go out and I’m going to ask lawyers ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to.”

Things just aren’t looking too great for Owens and her buddy Ye.

