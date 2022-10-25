ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family For ‘Distress’

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102UtU_0im1adS800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLuSR_0im1adS800

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Candace Owens is threatening to sue the family of George Floyd in order to defend her “sunken” buddy Kanye West. This week, the controversial, political pundit went on a tirade about the police brutality victim’s family, who announced last week, that they were preparing to file a whopping $250 million lawsuit against West.

“I’m also sick of frivolous lawsuits. You know, if this is actually considered credible — if you can sue somebody because you’re feeling ’emotionally distressed’ because of them going out and saying things — well then I think that I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s estate,” Owens said on Wednesday’s episode.

Candace Owens calls the suit “a PR stunt”

The lawsuit comes just days after West, who now performs under the moniker Ye, made disparaging comments about Floyd’s death on Drink Champs. The Chicago native suggested that fentanyl was what killed the slain 46-year-old and not police brutality.

During her rant, Owens called the family’s massive lawsuit against West “a PR stunt.”

“I have grounds to sue George Floyd’s family for doing this little PR stunt. It’s causing me a ton of distress,” she continued.

“I feel angry and I feel upset with the fact that I am fighting for Black America to be freed from the lies, while these people are fighting to keep them in the dark.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Candace Owens believes Floyd’s family is working with the media

Owens, who just released her scathing BLM documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, claimed that Floyd’s family was working with the media to “bury” evidence behind his death.

“In fact, we should be able to sue Black Lives Matter. We should be able to sue the media that is clearly colluding with George Floyd’s family so that they can bury the evidence,” she said. “Nobody is going to shut up and I will fight tooth and nail for people to see the truth.”

The conservative pundit said she’s now seeking legal advice to file a formal complaint against Floyd’s family.

“This is unacceptable. I’m serious,” she said, adding, “I’m going to go out and I’m going to ask lawyers ‘If this is legitimate, can I sue George Floyd’s family?’ Because I should be able to.”

Things just aren’t looking too great for Owens and her buddy Ye.

RELATED CONTENT: Kanye West And Candace Owens Wore Matching ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts At His YZY Show

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Responds To 50 Cent's Joke About Costly Anti-Semitism Backlash

Kanye West has responded to 50 Cent’s joke about the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic ramblings. In his return to Instagram on Thursday (October 27), Ye posted a fake news headline that read: “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West,” to which he wrote in the caption: “Had to cut ties bro.”
TEXAS STATE
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper allegedly wanted to name 2018 Ye album ‘Hitler’

Speculation is mounting over whether Kanye West will be welcomed back onto Twitter after Elon Musk - a self-declared “free speech absolutist” - successfully took over the social media platform.Earlier in the week, a former executive who used to work with West alleged that he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, and other sources told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”

Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
msn.com

Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl

Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Calls Out Kanye West Over George Floyd Comments: “I Think U On Fentanyl”

Boosie is fed up with Kanye West after his “Drink Champs” appearance. Boosie BadAzz slammed Kanye West on Twitter, Sunday, for his recent comments on George Floyd, which he made during an appearance on Drink Champs. West had claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use rather than as a result of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nine minutes.
thebrag.com

Record label drops Kanye following chain of worrying statements

Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West. Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.
hotnewhiphop.com

Donald Trump Thinks Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”: Report

Even Donald Trump reportedly thinks Kanye West is acting “crazy.”. Donald Trump reportedly believes that Kanye West is acting “crazy” and that he needs professional “help,” according to a new report from Rolling Stone. Trump has previously described West as being “a friend of mine for a long time.”
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy