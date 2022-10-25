Read full article on original website
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Clinic to help those with utility bills
Citizens Utility Board wants to help educate and provide people with resources to lower costs, especially in the winter. The Department of Energy expects heating bills to rise 28% or $200 this winter.
wmay.com
City Council Could Vote Tuesday On Poplar Place Project
The Springfield City Council could act Tuesday on a request for more than $2 million from the city of Springfield to help with the renovation of the Poplar Place neighborhood. That proposal has been on hold as aldermen wait to see a project labor agreement that will spell out who will do the work and under what terms. If that agreement is ready as expected by Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen could take a final vote.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Update 1:33pm: IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services […]
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
WAND TV
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
wmay.com
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
WAND TV
Sangamon County Department of Public Health seeking renovations for building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is moving forward on a project to renovate and add on to their existing building. The current building is located at 2833 S. Grand Ave in Springfield. The department is working on purchasing a nearby plot of land to expand the current building.
wdbr.com
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
WAND TV
Decatur parents share effects of bullying during prevention month
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — October is National Bullying Prevention month. WAND News is taking a closer look at just how destructive bullying can be for children, and what experts say parents can do to protect their kids. Jeremy and Theresa Larson know first hand how devastating bullying can be.
Charleston family of 5 displaced after their home caught fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family of five is now displaced after their mobile home caught fire early this morning. The fire started in a nearby shed but quickly spread to the mobile home itself. Everyone was able to make it out alright, though one person had to be treated for minor burns. Crews were […]
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
WAND TV
District 186 reaches tentative agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
WAND TV
Youth summit brings students, law enforcement together
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, students from 7 middle schools, 5 high schools, college students, community organizations, and law enforcement gathered at Millikin University for the Macon County youth summit. Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program and law enforcement agencies from around Macon County hosted the student summit which focuses on...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
WAND TV
Towing company offering discount tows for impaired drivers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local towing company will offer a discount rate to tow drivers home who are impaired. TMG Towing and Recovery in Decatur announced on Halloween weekend it would tow a driver and their vehicle home for $31 who had been drinking. "It's just a way to...
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
