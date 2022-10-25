Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
wtva.com
Tupelo bank robber to be sentenced next week
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A serial bank robber from Tupelo is on the federal docket to be sentenced next week. Jasper Wagner is expected to learn his fate from a federal judge in Oxford. He pleaded guilty in July to robbing the Community Bank branch in downtown Tupelo on April...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
wtva.com
Monroe County reaches settlement for deadly no-knock raid in 2015
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Deputies barged into Ricky Keeton's home in the middle of the night with a no-knock warrant...
wtva.com
Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
WLBT
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
wtva.com
Hometown Tour made second stop in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. Watch the full segment in the video above or open this link. We interviewed...
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
wcbi.com
Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
wcbi.com
Monday night shooting sends teen to hospital, investigation continues
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County continues to investigate a shooting where a teenager was injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out the details but it appears the gunfire happened in the area of Applewood Apartments, off Yorkville Road, on Monday night. Deputies were first called to...
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
wcbi.com
MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
wcbi.com
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
