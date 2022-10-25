ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Powerball winner gets $1M in Texas Lottery; prize in Wednesday drawing grows to $700M

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2qeW_0im1ZYWO00

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Richardson on Monday, according to the Texas Lottery .

The ticket matched the five white ball numbers of 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54, but not the red Powerball number 16. If the Powerball number had been a match, the prize would have been $625 million.

The person who buys the winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing with matching five white ball numbers and the Powerball number would win an estimated $700 million.

The $1 million winner purchased the ticket at Tom Thumb 3641 at 3411 Custer Parkway in Richardson.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

