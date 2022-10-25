Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
Family of boy found in suitcase shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal grandparents […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
14news.com
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
New details expected in unusual Indiana death investigation
WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase. In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more […]
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
“Walking to Nana’s”, children’s long walk lands mother in jail
The Evansville Police Department says it arrested Riley Jarboe-Decker, 26, of Evansville, Monday afternoon after officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Adams Avenue for a found person, or two.
14news.com
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
ISP: Driver busted after reckless chase on the Lloyd
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana State Police trooper says he was able to put an end to a high speed street race on the Lloyd Expressway late Sunday night. The ISP trooper says shortly before 11 p.m., he heard a loud engine rev and saw a Hyundai Elantra and a Lincoln MKZ speed past […]
EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
WTHI
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
David Hillger, 39, of Oaktown, was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000. Gilberto Rodriguez-Gil, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Never Licensed. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Kyle Fleetwood, 36, of Washington, was arrested on...
Large equipment transport in Henderson Co. delayed to next week
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson government officials say the delivery of a very, very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper project has been delayed. Officials say the traffic flow disruptions that are expected when the equipment is moved from the HC Riverport to the plant site off Kentucky 425 will likely occur […]
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
OPD reconstructing accident where pedestrian was hit
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. OPD says on October 24, at 6:37 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Police say the […]
POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]
