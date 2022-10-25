ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
News Talk KIT

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
14news.com

14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Johnny Depp visits Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Driver busted after reckless chase on the Lloyd

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana State Police trooper says he was able to put an end to a high speed street race on the Lloyd Expressway late Sunday night. The ISP trooper says shortly before 11 p.m., he heard a loud engine rev and saw a Hyundai Elantra and a Lincoln MKZ speed past […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Building collapses in downtown Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

David Hillger, 39, of Oaktown, was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000. Gilberto Rodriguez-Gil, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Never Licensed. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Kyle Fleetwood, 36, of Washington, was arrested on...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD reconstructing accident where pedestrian was hit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road. OPD says on October 24, at 6:37 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Police say the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]

