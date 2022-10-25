Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Troy Aikman makes his feelings on Mac Jones very clear
Just how good of a quarterback can Mac Jones become? That’s a question many, including the New England Patriots, are wondering. Troy Aikman though seems pretty convinced about Jones’ ability. Aikman was the analyst for the “Monday Night Football” game between Jones’ Patriots and the Chicago Bears in...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Says Rob Gronkowski Comeback Could Save Buccaneers' Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could save their season ... if Rob Gronkowski unretired?!. Warren Moon fully believes that -- with the Hall of Famer telling TMZ Sports he thinks the 3-4 Bucs could turn everything around if Gronk came back this year. Moon tells us he got the opinion based...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
atozsports.com
Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup
Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady discusses potential retirement plans
It has been a rough NFL season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady both on the field and off the field as the team has now lost four of its last five games, including an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. With Brady also in the midst of a messy divorce and simply not looking like himself, some have speculated that Brady may retire before the season even ends. Brady shot down that speculation last week, and he’s doing it again this week.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Bill Belichick, Matt Eberflus comment on dirty David Andrews hit
The Chicago Bears’ lopsided 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t come without some controversy. Journeyman nose tackle Mike Pennel, a former Patriot, caught New England’s center David Andrews with a blindside hit that knocked him out of the game. Pennel was flagged and ejected after...
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss
The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.
NFL issues statement on exchange between Mike Evans, officials
An exchange on Sunday between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans and two officials raised some serious questions, but the NFL says it was not what it looked like. A video that went viral on social media showed two NFL officials — side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter — tracking down Evans in the tunnel after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. One of the refs yelled to Evans before handing him a piece of paper and a pen. Evans appeared to write something on the paper, and many people speculated that he was giving an autograph. You can see the video here.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.
atozsports.com
Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL
Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
NFL
NFL says officials did not ask Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. "After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction...
atozsports.com
Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans
In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
TMZ.com
Ravens Rookies Hilariously Spooked Going Through Haunted House
Ever seen two grown-ass men completely lose it in a haunted house?. Baltimore Ravens rookies Damarion "Pepe" Williams and Kyle Hamilton did exactly that when they bravely inched their way through a scary maze recently ... and it's all on video!!. The defensive backs decided to face their fears at...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Kirk Ferentz comments
After another brutal day for Iowa’s offense against No. 2 ranked Ohio State last weekend, head coach Kirk Ferentz received a ton of criticism for not making a change at the quarterback position or replacing his son as offensive coordinator. It appears that he is getting tired of the...
