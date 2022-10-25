ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$31M awarded to arts organizations in Rochester, across New York

By Gio Battaglia, Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Over 1,000 arts organizations across New York will receive almost $32 million in state funding, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday.

These grants, overseen by New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) will increase access to vital funding in local communities and will provide critical support to organizations still in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state representatives.

Throughout the pandemic, arts organizations had to furlough staff and cancel programs, resulting in a loss of audience outreach and community support,” said NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus. ” Still facing many challenges, these organizations will benefit from the recovery support provided by the Regrowth and Capacity grants to continue their innovation and development in the coming year.”

Of the 1,032 organizations that received funding, around 15 were in the Rochester area. These include A Magical Journey Thru Stages, Inc. , Blackfriars Theatre , the Geva Theatre Center , the Little Theatre , the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra , and others.

Organiations applied for funding in September by submitting project proposals. The funding received is earmarked for those projects, which include paying artists, rehiring staff, and implementing new programs.

“It is more important than ever to directly support the arts as they continue to recover from pandemic challenges,” State Senator Jose Serrano said. “NYSCA is working with organizations all over the state to fund the arts in every single region.  This unprecedented level of arts support will build a stronger New York.”

The funding was broken down into several categories: Regrowth and Capacity, Statewide Community Regrants, and Partnership Grants.

The Regrowth and Capacity Grants will provide a total of $13,310,000 These will support the restaffing of arts organizations, fund public programming, and support audience development and the purchase of needed safety equipment.

The Statewide Community Regrants, totaling $11,938,716, promote local decision-making by funding 24 regional arts organizations. These organizations, in turn, support their local art groups and artists through community art-making, art education and individual artist support.

The Partnership Grants empower 19 organizations with expertise in specific arts disciplines and practices, to directly administer $6,609,892 to support a broad spectrum of dynamic arts programming and services.

Full List of NYSCA FY2023 Partnership Awards Download

