Auburn makes top 10 for recently offered cornerback Jaylen Thompson

Auburn extended a scholarship offer to cornerback Jaylen Thompson on Oct. 13. When the four-star recruit announced his top schools 10 days later the Tigers were one of the 10 schools still in the running.

They will be battling Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native is a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle and is one of the top cornerbacks in that class.

He is ranked as the No. 241 overall player and No. 26 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 4 player from Tennessee.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Thompson still has plenty of time left in his recruitment but has already visited Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, and Nebraska. He has yet to finish Auburn but making his top 10 so recently after offering seems to indicate that he is interested in the Tigers.

