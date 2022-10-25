Jason Momoa Bares Butt in Thong-Style Loin Cloth On Fishing Trip With Pals: Photo

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa, 43, let his bare butt out for everyone to see on a recent fishing excursion with his friends that he documented on Instagram. In a video from the Aqauman star’s October 24 post, Jason is wearing a beige thong-style loin cloth that fails to cover his butt, as he reels in a fish from the ocean. Jason posed shirtless wearing nothing but the thong-like attire while he and his friend held up the fishes they caught.

Jason also shared a photo of a rainbow behind his head as he held up a Mananalu water bottle. He mentioned the water bottle company which eliminates single-use plastic containers in his caption. The Hawaii native’s tattoo-filled, muscular body was on full display while he was catching fish without his shirt on. Jason rocked a man bun and some facial hair for the daytime fishing trip.

Jason Momoa (Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Jason has been surprising his fans a lot lately. Last month, he shaved off his hair in order to spread awareness about of single use plastic. “We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas,” Jason explained, while sharing a video of the head shaving. “Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it.” Over a week later, Jason debuted a tribal head tattoo to honor his Hawaiian heritage. The See star’s new ink runs all the way down the left side of his head, from his forehead to his neck.

It’s been quite a year in the public eye for Jason, who announced that he had split from his wife and longtime partner, Lisa Bonet, in Jan. 2022. A few months after the breakup, Jason was linked to Eiza Gonzalez, although the two never confirmed the relationship themselves. It was reported that Jason and Eiza had split after their brief fling in mid-June, but they were seen getting cozy together on a motorcycle ride one month later.