ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
The Independent

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
SB Nation

World Cup predictions: Who comes out of every group in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is officially a month away, with the hosts Qatar kicking off this historic tournament on Nov. 20 when they face Ecuador in a match that, let’s face it, isn’t exactly your ideal headline opener. In the end, however, it still represents the start of a four-year wait of the world’s most popular sporting event.
FOX Sports

At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo

For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
Yardbarker

Viktoria Plzen Coach Michal Bilek: “Inter Are A Strong Team But We Want To Prove Our Worth On A Big European Night”

Viktoria Plzen head coach Michael Bilek has made clear that his team do not intend to simply roll over for Inter at the San Siro this evening. Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the Champions League match, the Plzen coach expressed the desire to prove that they are up to the task of playing well against a high-level team at an iconic stadium in Europe.
The Independent

Football fans to drive to Qatar World Cup in electric car

A group of Welsh football fans are making the 5,000-mile journey to the Qatar World Cup in an electric car.Former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young will be joined by Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell, all from south Wales, on the cross-continent adventure dubbed Electric Car To Qatar.They are leaving Wales from the Football Association of Wales’ (FAW) headquarters at the Vale Resort in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, in their solely electric MG4 – nicknamed Morris – on October 28.The first leg of their journey will take them through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Slovenia...
CBS Sports

FC Barcelona eliminated from Champions League following Inter Milan's victory over Viktoria Plzen

FC Barcelona have been officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spanish side were bounced as a result of Inter Milan's 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier on Wednesday, making it mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top two in Group C. Joined by Inter, Plzen and Bayern Munich, it's fair to say that Xavi's team were in the most challenging group, but at the same time it is a very disappointing day for the entire club. They've now been eliminated in the group stage in back-to-back seasons.
ESPN

Netherlands braced for their biggest test as they take on India

Thursday will be the first instance of India and Netherlands contesting in a T20 international. While India will enter as clear favourites, they will also be the first to point out the danger that Scott Edwards' team poses. Netherlands are the only Associates in the Super 12s. They have worked hard to earn their place and now their players want to enjoy playing alongside the big boys, a long-cherished dream. India, Pakistan and South Africa are in their group, and the Dutch want to ensure they push themselves to create an upset.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland keen to move on from stunning England win

Date: 28 October Time: 05:00 BST Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland have moved past their famous T20 World Cup win over England...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Napoli director rules out Ronaldo

Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport), external. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport -...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar’s leader lashes out at critics ahead of World Cup

Qatar’s ruler has lashed out at what he called “unprecedented” criticism over his country’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup. Speaking to Qatar’s legislative council on Tuesday, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani accused his country’s critics of outright lies surrounding the country’s record on migrant workers’ rights, their treatment of the LGBT community and other controversies. “Since we won the honor of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has faced,” the emir said. “We initially dealt with the matter in good faith, and even considered that some criticism was positive and useful,...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures, teams and tournament venues

While it looks unlikely to produce a winner by the end, Group A will kick start the World Cup as hosts Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador and Netherlands meet Senegal in the first big clash of the competition.In what appears to be a straight shoot-out between the returning Netherlands and African champions Senegal for top spot, Ecuador will be hoping to cause an upset after their surprise run through the South American qualifiers.Qatar, meanwhile, come into the first ever tournament appearance with little expectation, but will have the eyes of the world upon them when they open the World...
The Independent

Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful

Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...

