Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting CP a 'dream' - coach Amorim
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has said "everybody" dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club but believes it is unlikely to happen due to the Manchester United forward's high wages. Ronaldo, 37, has been available on a free transfer since the summer, with United hoping another club will take...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
SB Nation
World Cup predictions: Who comes out of every group in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is officially a month away, with the hosts Qatar kicking off this historic tournament on Nov. 20 when they face Ecuador in a match that, let’s face it, isn’t exactly your ideal headline opener. In the end, however, it still represents the start of a four-year wait of the world’s most popular sporting event.
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s gymnastics team, sans Simone Biles for first time in a decade, eyes world title
The last time a U.S. women’s gymnastics team competed on the highest level without a single Simone Biles routine, it was near the start of the program’s decade of dominance at the 2012 London Games. There is no Biles on the entry list for the world championships that...
FOX Sports
At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo
For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
ESPN
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar fire PSG to Champions League last 16 with 7-2 rout of Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each scored twice and Neymar added another as Paris Saint-Germain routed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday to cruise into the Champions League last 16. The star attacking trio each found the net to put the hosts up 3-0 inside just...
Yardbarker
Viktoria Plzen Coach Michal Bilek: “Inter Are A Strong Team But We Want To Prove Our Worth On A Big European Night”
Viktoria Plzen head coach Michael Bilek has made clear that his team do not intend to simply roll over for Inter at the San Siro this evening. Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the Champions League match, the Plzen coach expressed the desire to prove that they are up to the task of playing well against a high-level team at an iconic stadium in Europe.
Football fans to drive to Qatar World Cup in electric car
A group of Welsh football fans are making the 5,000-mile journey to the Qatar World Cup in an electric car.Former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young will be joined by Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell, all from south Wales, on the cross-continent adventure dubbed Electric Car To Qatar.They are leaving Wales from the Football Association of Wales’ (FAW) headquarters at the Vale Resort in Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, in their solely electric MG4 – nicknamed Morris – on October 28.The first leg of their journey will take them through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Slovenia...
CBS Sports
FC Barcelona eliminated from Champions League following Inter Milan's victory over Viktoria Plzen
FC Barcelona have been officially eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Spanish side were bounced as a result of Inter Milan's 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier on Wednesday, making it mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top two in Group C. Joined by Inter, Plzen and Bayern Munich, it's fair to say that Xavi's team were in the most challenging group, but at the same time it is a very disappointing day for the entire club. They've now been eliminated in the group stage in back-to-back seasons.
ESPN
Netherlands braced for their biggest test as they take on India
Thursday will be the first instance of India and Netherlands contesting in a T20 international. While India will enter as clear favourites, they will also be the first to point out the danger that Scott Edwards' team poses. Netherlands are the only Associates in the Super 12s. They have worked hard to earn their place and now their players want to enjoy playing alongside the big boys, a long-cherished dream. India, Pakistan and South Africa are in their group, and the Dutch want to ensure they push themselves to create an upset.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland keen to move on from stunning England win
Date: 28 October Time: 05:00 BST Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland have moved past their famous T20 World Cup win over England...
BBC
Transfer news: Napoli director rules out Ronaldo
Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport), external. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport -...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Seny Dieng sees Senegal squad as a 'family' before finals in Qatar
The Senegal squad heading to the World Cup as African champions is so harmonised it is "a family", says goalkeeper Seny Dieng. The understudy to number one Edouard Mendy made his debut last year, and was immediately struck by the group's camaraderie. Senegal, who won the Africa Cup of Nations...
Qatar’s leader lashes out at critics ahead of World Cup
Qatar’s ruler has lashed out at what he called “unprecedented” criticism over his country’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup. Speaking to Qatar’s legislative council on Tuesday, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani accused his country’s critics of outright lies surrounding the country’s record on migrant workers’ rights, their treatment of the LGBT community and other controversies. “Since we won the honor of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has faced,” the emir said. “We initially dealt with the matter in good faith, and even considered that some criticism was positive and useful,...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Socceroos win wide support for campaign highlighting World Cup host Qatar’s human rights record
The Australian government has praised the Socceroos for a “gutsy” campaign calling attention to Qatar’s human rights record and the suffering of workers preparing for the country to host the Fifa World Cup next month. Federal minister for sport, Anika Wells, backed the men’s national football team...
World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures, teams and tournament venues
While it looks unlikely to produce a winner by the end, Group A will kick start the World Cup as hosts Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador and Netherlands meet Senegal in the first big clash of the competition.In what appears to be a straight shoot-out between the returning Netherlands and African champions Senegal for top spot, Ecuador will be hoping to cause an upset after their surprise run through the South American qualifiers.Qatar, meanwhile, come into the first ever tournament appearance with little expectation, but will have the eyes of the world upon them when they open the World...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
