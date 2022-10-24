Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
KFOR
Pay It 4ward: Chitwood family pays it forward with the gift of life
SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Generations of the Chitwood’s owned a family dairy farm in Edmond before it was covered up by Arcadia Lake. They then moved the operation to Sulphur. The years went by and then a health crisis, life-or-death situation, Fred Chitwood was desperately in need of...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa resident named Miss NOC Tonkawa
TONKAWA — Kira Pendleton of Tonkawa was crowned Miss NOC Tonkawa 2023 Tuesday night at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center. She was crowned by Miss NOC Tonkawa 2022 Emma Valgora and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold. Pendleton received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash...
pryorinfopub.com
Former OSU president, state senator James Halligan dies
Former Oklahoma State University president and state senator James Halligan died Tuesday in Stillwater, OSU announced. An Iowa native, Halligan came to OSU from New Mexico State in 1994. Assuming the presidency at a time of some turmoil, Halligan quickly proved popular with students and faculty. A number of academic...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
kaynewscow.com
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions
HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
okcfox.com
Funerals set for four murdered Okmulgee men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funerals are set for the four men who were found murdered in a river in Okmulgee after being missing for almost a week. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks were last seen on Oct. 9 and the bodies of the four men were found shot and dismembered in the Deep Fork River in southern Okmulgee just five days later.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now open to kids in Oklahoma County
Young kids in Oklahoma County now have the chance to get a free book every month, thanks to Dolly Parton.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
WATCH: Stillwater police release bodycam footage from deadly crash involving Owasso man
STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department have released bodycam footage showing the aftermath of a deadly crash involving an Owasso man. We want to warn you, some people may find the footage upsetting. Investigators say 18-year-old Luke Christopher House was driving at least 150 miles per...
ruffdraft.net
DON’T “Tell Me That It’s Over”
The Indie band, Wallows, has finally made their way to The Criterion in Oklahoma City with their newest album “Tell Me That It’s Over,” and they did not disappoint. After standing in line for over an hour and then waiting in the venue, Wallows put on one of the best concerts I’ve been to.
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Raft of orphaned river otters gets a new lease on life after growing up at Wildcare Oklahoma
Staff at Wildcare point their efforts like this as the best possible outcomes for the animals they see.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKC VeloCity
OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
