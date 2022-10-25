BECKVILLE, Texas — Remember the name J'Koby Williams is HIM. It was just another night at the office for Williams. He tallied up 201 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground for Beckville High School. He also had a few pass completions, a couple punt returns, and even a sack on defense. Which leads us to the question everybody is asking: Is there anything J'Koby Williams can't do?

