Big Tech's hiring splurge makes cost cuts even harder
In just the past year, Microsoft, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet have all seen their headcount rise by upwards of 20%. As Big Tech companies shift from growth to belt tightening, they will have to reckon with just how many employees they've hired since the pandemic began. Why it matters:...
Microsoft misses Xbox Game Pass subscriber target for second year
Subscriber growth for Microsoft's all-you-can play Game Pass subscription service fell far short of an annual company target tied to CEO Satya Nadella's pay, according to a new financial filing. Why it matters: The strength of Game Pass has long been used to measure Microsoft's success in disrupting the gaming...
Apple beats earnings during tech stock meltdown, but outlook cautious
Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and profit that narrowly exceeded estimates as the company managed to weather a variety of economic headwinds. Why it matters: The report comes as a number of large tech companies have issued dour outlooks amid signs of a significant slowdown. The company reported per-share...
Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops
Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
Binance jumps into Twitter deal
Crypto exchange giant Binance poured $500 million into Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. Why it matters: Binance sees this as "an R&D opportunity" to apply blockchain and Web3 technology to Twitter, chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann tells Axios. Behind the deal scenes: According to Hillmann, Musk's statements about Twitter's spambots and...
Dot-com bust 2.0 is becoming a reality
There's a distinctly dot-com-ish feel at the moment, as even tech companies that once seemed untouchable are taking massive tumbles in the stock market, Axios Markets author Matt Phillips reports. Why it matters: Stocks that led the market for much of the past decade have fallen on hard times after...
