Going to the bar after a long work day or week is something that has been taught to us by television and movies for years. It’s a way for adults to forget about some of the stresses in their life and just have a good time with other adults. And there is something special about going to a location that has been open for decades and a combination of the staff and atmosphere makes people want to come back for more. It the state of Texas there are lots of bars that have been around for a long time and after searching around I found a list of 8 of the oldest bars in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO