Emerald Isle, NC

Fourth NC restaurant to be featured Nov. 4 on ‘DDD’

By Ryan Harper
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.”

The Emerald Isle restaurant Shepard Barbecue , which specializes in barbecue, beef and chicken, is located at 7801 Emerald Drive. It will be showcased on the TV show on November 4 at 9 pm.

“DDD” is renowned for covering unique restaurants and showcasing them to the public. Back in August, Fieri was spotted in the Crystal Coast area filming episodes of his show. Restaurants are not usually allowed to reveal they will be on the show until closer to the airdate.

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

Since his visit, he’s been to the following locations in the Carteret County area, which have since been featured on “DDD.”

Amos Mosquito’s | Floyd’s 1921 | Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant

