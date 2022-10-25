Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Yardbarker
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.Portugal’s potential is huge, but Santos appears unable to give them the spark required to slug it out with the very best.Here is everything you need to...
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich confirmed lineups for Champions League fixture tonight
Bayern Munich travel to Barcelona with the Catalan giants poised to exit the Champions League at the group stage. Financial turmoil could follow with Barcelona pinning their hopes on a European run after heavy investment last summer.Xavi’s men will not be able to catch Inter Milan, should they hold onto their lead over Viktoria Plzen, after the Catalan giants failed to beat the Italians in a thrilling 3-3 draw last time out at the Nou Camp.The Nerazzurri have kept their nerve with a sizable lead at the San Siro, which will spark a sombre mood at the Nou...
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
ESPN
Liverpool win over Ajax hints early Champions League setback was a blip. How much further can Reds go?
AMSTERDAM -- Liverpool ran out 3-0 victors against Ajax in Amsterdam as they confirmed their place in the final 16 of the Champions League. Ajax started the match the better of the two sides and should've been 2-0 up after 35 minutes, but it was Liverpool who went into the break 1-0 to the good and against the run of play after Mohammed Salah chipped past an on-rushing Remko Pasveer.
FOX Sports
Barcelona faces reality after 2nd straight CL flop
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Different players, same results, but even more embarrassing. For the second year in a row, Barcelona’s Champions League campaign ended in the group stage on Wednesday, and this year’s flop is much harder to deal with. Fans could understand why Barcelona struggled in...
BBC
Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up
England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
Yardbarker
Viktoria Plzen Coach Michal Bilek: “Inter Are A Strong Team But We Want To Prove Our Worth On A Big European Night”
Viktoria Plzen head coach Michael Bilek has made clear that his team do not intend to simply roll over for Inter at the San Siro this evening. Speaking to Amazon Prime ahead of the Champions League match, the Plzen coach expressed the desire to prove that they are up to the task of playing well against a high-level team at an iconic stadium in Europe.
ESPN
Juventus 'sorry and angry' after shock Champions League group-stage exit - Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" following their 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as they miss out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013/14. The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland keen to move on from stunning England win
Date: 28 October Time: 05:00 BST Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland have moved past their famous T20 World Cup win over England...
FOX Sports
Milan on verge of return to last 16 after 4-0 win at Dinamo
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan is on the verge of returning to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in nine years. A second-half goal from Rafael Leão helped Milan to a dominant 4-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday to move into second spot in Group E. The Rossoneri now just need to avoid defeat at home to Salzburg next week to secure their spot in the last 16.
FOX Sports
At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo
For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
Leipzig hands Real Madrid 1st loss of the season
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk...
FOX Sports
MNM trio fires PSG into CL knockout stage with 7-2 win
PARIS (AP) — The MNM trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored Tuesday to fire PSG into the knockout stage of the Champions League. The Qatari-backed club thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 to advance to the round of 16 for an 11th straight season. Messi and Mbappé...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi key as always for Argentina at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Aging but still one of the best players on the planet, Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in his fifth — and possibly — last World Cup. And with him, Argentina certainly has a chance to win its third title. “I don’t know whether...
England to play Brazil in first-ever Women’s Finalissima
England will take on Brazil next year in the first Women’s Finalissima. Sarina Wiegman’s European champions will take on their South American counterparts at Wembley on 6 April as the two sides prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.England secured their first continental crown with victory over Germany in July, one day after Brazil had secured their fifth consecutive Copa America Feminina triumph.“The great games keep on coming for us,” Wiegman, who remains unbeaten as England manager, said. “This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil...
