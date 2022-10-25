ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer

By Olivia Elgart
 4 days ago
Image Credit: New Africa / Adobe Stock

If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.

Unilever released a statement, writing, “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”

The products below are just five of many products you should be throwing away and you can see the full detailed list of products being recalled in the official press release table.

Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo

TRESemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

While the brand is voluntarily pulling products, if you already bought one of the products listed in the table, you can head to UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for the products or you can contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

