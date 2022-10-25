ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn's top 2023 commit earns offer from rival school

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLydO_0im1Wqbf00

The story of Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class has taken a compelling turn, as its’ top prize has received an offer from a rival program.

The Georgia Bulldogs have crossed state lines into Alabama to offer four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, who is the nation’s No. 8 overall running back and Auburn’s top commit for the 2023 cycle.

For a top prospect to receive an offer this late in the cycle is nothing new, as nothing is made official until the early signing period begins on Dec. 21. However, when a rival school offers your program’s bell cow, especially one that just won the College Football Playoff National Championship, it definitely becomes a development to keep an eye on.

According to Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ, the Bulldogs are looking for a running back to complement four-star commit Roderick Robinson, and Cobb could be seen as the perfect match to form a 1-2 punch at the running back position, which is something that Georgia is historically known for doing well.

Auburn is currently ranked No. 49 in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting rankings and has seven current commits that are rated as four-star recruits. Cobb is the only running back commit of the class.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football: 3 reasons Volunteers will win SEC East over Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers are having one of their strongest seasons in years. Hendon Hooker and the rest of Tennessee football are considered now legitimate contenders for the National Championship, even more so as a threat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East division. The Volunteers are currently trailing the Bulldogs, but here are three reasons why Tennessee can still end up winning the SEC East.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
auburntigers.com

Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

9 Auburn breakfast spots to try before kickoff

Eleven o’clock kickoffs are not for everyone. In fact, some college football fans downright loath them. But for the rest of us, the early gridiron action gives us the rest of our Saturday back to enjoy the autumnal offerings and the rest of the SEC slate. It also inspires...
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
Red and Black

The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree

Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County. He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Keys Grocery Sign, Putnam County

I also remember Colonial Bread signs on the doors of general stores. The old store needs to be fixed back up. It was a great place to stop and get baits and many other things too. If you like to talk, everyone was so nice to the people. Mr. Key and Miss key and little Richard would be at work every day. There was a black man that worked there also; his nickname was Monk He would do anything around there. Thank you to the Keys family.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy