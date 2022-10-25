What a tribute. Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell teamed up for a duet of the late, great Loretta Lynn’s song with Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down,” at the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn. The show aired this evening on CMT live from the Grand Ole Opry, and also included special performances by Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd. Mrs. Loretta sadly passed […] The post Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO