Georgia State

Angelia C
4d ago

OK like haven't you been taught from the time you were big enough for anything to read what you're signing same thing goes for that read what you're voting for read it doesn't matter what way they're listed

James Griffin
4d ago

that's right..Kemp goin to win again anyway..but if there's people who live in America that don't like American than send them over seas

Shane Collins
4d ago

Really? This actually got enough attention to make news?!? Guess it works for click bait and shares because this is definitely getting shared so all my family and friends can see how childish some people can be.

NBC News

Democrats unload on Walker in new Georgia attack ad

ATLANTA — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching a new TV ad in Georgia on Friday ripping into Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The ad, called “Cacophony,” relies on news footage to highlight Walker’s tumultuous past, covering allegations of “domestic violence” against him, with a reporter at one point saying: “Walker took out his anger by punching a hole in the door.”
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Walker has 5-point lead over Warnock in Georgia U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) — A new poll by Rasmussen Reports gives Republican challenger Herschel Walker a 5-point lead over Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Rafael Warnock in their race, one of several pivotal to control of the U.S. Senate. The key demographic for Walker is independent voters, which he leads...
Essence

From Obama To Omeretta, Here's How Georgia Is Rallying Its Voters

Two big events are going down Friday in The Peach State to raise voter engagement. Former President Barack Obama is making several stops around the country to rally voters for the midterm elections, including an appearance with Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock in Georgia on Friday. Besides the Abrams rally,...
WYFF4.com

Warnock, Walker face off for US Senate in Georgia

ATLANTA — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia. Warnock was elected to serve Georgia in the senate in 2020 after a special election for the seat. He's a preacher from the Savannah area who says he's focused on fighting for voting rights and expanding access to affordable health care.
WRBL News 3

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
WRDW-TV

Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Herschel Walker supporters say they don’t believe abortion allegations as he hits the campaign trail

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Senate candidate Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail on Thursday after a new round of abortion allegations against him. Walker has stood firm on his belief that an abortion ban, without any exceptions, is necessary for Georgians. Earlier this week, a second woman anonymously claimed that Walker paid of her to have an abortion in the 1990s.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: White House defends claims of ‘Jim Crow’ voting practices in Georgia

High voter turnout and voter suppression can happen simultaneously, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday while defending President Joe Biden’s claim that Georgia has a ‘Jim Crow’ voting system. “The president has been very clear that based on The Big Lie, there have been a host of anti-voter policies for some states that challenge Americans' fundamental right to vote,” Jean-Pierre said. “This is against our most basic values.” The state has so far seen nearly 60 percent more early voting totals than in 2018 at the same point. Details: dailymail.co.uk.
