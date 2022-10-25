ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Daughter, 9, Wants To ‘Protest’ After ‘Favorite Books’ Were On Library ‘Ban List'(Exclusive)

By Ali Stagnitta
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Between January 1 and August 31, 2022, the American Library Association documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, and 1,651 unique titles were targeted, which is on track to exceed record counts from 2021, according to preliminary data released in September by the ALA. “I feel like no book should be banned. We live in America, and I think what teachers and librarians are taught to do is to be there for kids and recommend the books that are right for them, so it makes me so sad to hear that,” Jenna Bush Hager, who is the daughter of a librarian and avid reader, herself, said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, exclusively. “I believe in intellectual freedom and making all of these beautiful pieces of literature that we want to read available.”

She continued, “I’m a daughter of a librarian, but I’m also my own person and a former teacher, and a mother. It actually has been a topic of conversation in my household. My daughter Mila is quite disturbed with it and wants to protest. I’m like, ‘You go girl!’ She’s a reader just like I am.”

Jenna, who partnered with Dawn to release the new children’s e-book The Wonderful World Of Blue, explained that her daughter “knows that some of her favorite books are on these ‘ban lists,’ including one of her favorites, Harry Potter. “I think that’s why this project is so important to me. I think we underestimate the power of kids. They’re incredible,” the Today Show host said. “It’s so important to have these conversations with our kids about everything that’s going on.”

Jenna’s new e-book in partnership with Dawn is designed to inspire the next generation of wildlife heroes and teach readers and parents alike why it’s more important than ever protect our earth. “I feel like books are a really important way to start conversation and this is a fun book to read. There’s little tiny nuggets of information and tips that kids can do to really to make a big difference in our environment, and that was something I wanted to be part of,” she said on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “I think sometimes we forget how awesome kids are and what a big difference they can make. But also, more than that, I’ve read it to my kids and it’s a fun story. It’s something that they all enjoy reading, and my littlest, who is three, keeps saying ‘Blue, blue,’ and I think it’s because he wants me to read it again, which I feel like is a great sign!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECD2I_0im1W3sf00
Jenna Bush Hager with the new e-book, 'The Wonderful World of Blue.' (Courtesy of Dawn)

Dawn is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and for more than 40 years the brand has been at the forefront of helping conserve wildlife and the environment through their partnerships with International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center. “They wanted to be part of the solution, and I feel like at a time, when, we need somebody that’s going to be part of the solution, I wanted to be part of it, too,” Jenna said. “Their product has been used for many, many years because it’s gentle enough to help save these animals, but now, that’s not enough. They also wanted to make sure that we educate all of our kids with small tips on ways that we can save the world.”

Everyone can access The Wonderful World of Blue and download the e-book for free HERE. Listen to the full HollywoodLife Podcast interview with Jenna Bush Hager here!

term_limits
1d ago

The books aren't banned they just aren't allowed in schools. You can let your kid read whatever they want at home. I mean the Bible isn't allowed either.

Jody
1d ago

these books can be purchased or viewed in public libraries, just banned in schools. these people are so up in armsxwith their agendas they dont think before they rebel

nan lee
2d ago

well there are very inappropriate books for grade schoolers about gender and sex. so yes some books should be banned

