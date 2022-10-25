Announcers set for Eagles vs. Steelers Week 8 matchup

The undefeated Eagles (6-0) will return to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since defeating the Cowboys 26-17 in Week 6.

After a much-needed bye week, Philadelphia will host the 2-5 Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 8 contest broadcast on CBS Sports.

The top game of the afternoon on the network, the legendary Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the in-state matchup.

The Steelers (2-5) lost a sloppy 16-10 contest to the Dolphins one week after upsetting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday, was 32 for 44 for 257 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss.