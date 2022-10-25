Jane's Addiction cancels more concerts following Pittsburgh no-show

Dave Navarro, left. and Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction perform at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

If you’re a Jane’s Addiction fan still disappointed about the cancellation of their show scheduled for last Saturday in Pittsburgh, you are not alone.

The ‘90s alternative rockers, who were set to open for the Smashing Pumpkins as part of the “Spirits on Fire” tour, have also announced the cancellation of shows scheduled this week for Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.

Canadian rock band “Our Lady Peace” will fill in for Jane’s Addiction until Saturday when the band hopes to rejoin the tour in Cleveland.

Jane’s Addiction front man Perry Farrell issued a statement in which he explained that after the group’s Madison Square Garden appearance last week, he suffered an injury that resulted in his inability to perform.

“I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physical therapy that has done wonders,” Farrell said. “I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage. Thank you for your understanding.”

Jane’s Addiction also cancelled a tour stop in Philadelphia the night before the Pittsburgh show.

The band is famous for songs like “Jane Says,” “Been Caught Stealing,” and “Three Days.”

Juno Award winners Our Lady Peace, led by lead vocalist Raine Maida, also made a splash in the 90s with songs such as “Superman’s Dead” and “4am.”