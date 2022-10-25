Read full article on original website
Early Reactions To Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Are Mostly Saying The Same Thing
Though it certainly isn't without its detractors, to deny that the "Call of Duty" series has been one of the most influential first-person shooter IPs in gaming would be grossly inaccurate. This is especially true regarding its "Modern Warfare" subseries, which began with the release of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007 and spawned two direct follow-ups in "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011, respectively. All of these titles received critical acclaim, ultimately leading to 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot. The latest installment continues the reboot series with several multiplayer modes and a single-player campaign that brings back many of the franchise's familiar faces.
Modern Warfare 2: Exclusive PlayStation Benefits Explained
In early 2022, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard had the internet going wild. PlayStation players had many concerns about future games not coming to the Sony-owned console, but they were told to not worry. However, some news from September explained that the popular "Call of Duty" games may only be coming out on PlayStation for the next few years. While deals are still being worked on behind the scenes, Sony and Activision are following through on their contract. The "Call of Duty" games have been released with exciting exclusive benefits for PlayStation players for the past few years, and 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" was no different (via Eurogamer).
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get XP And Level Up Quickly In Multiplayer
"Modern Warfare 2" is finally here, and gamers everywhere are already knee-deep into this new installment in the "Call of Duty" series. And critics agree that the "Modern Warfare 2" campaign is excellent and lives up to its predecessor, "Modern Warfare" 2019. However, not everyone is able to play the campaign. Many gamers that bought the physical edition of the game are having trouble booting it up for the first time, as the disc barely holds any data on it. But those that have successfully downloaded the massive day one patch and gotten into "Modern Warfare 2" have set their sights on the multiplayer.
How To Slide Cancel In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
The multiplayer component of 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is upon us, and it brings plenty of changes. Some, such as the fact that enemy players no longer appear on mini-maps when sprinting or shooting, have fans divided. We'll have to wait to see how fans respond to other additions like the newest multiplayer modes, but there is comfort for longtime fans in the fact that some fan-favorite features are returning.
Modern Warfare 2: Aquatic Maneuvers And Ledge Hang Tactics Explained
The 2022 remake of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" offers a wealth of new content for players to sample. While modes, maps, weapons, killstreaks, and operators serve as some of the more obvious additions, the gameplay itself has received plenty of tweaks compared to 2019's "Modern Warfare." As part of a blog post on the official website, Infinity Ward provided an overview of the "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer experience. Though in-depth details on some of the game's flashier components took up a large chunk of the post, one segment discussed new tactics related to player traversal.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Lies Of P?
The massively popular "Elden Ring" set a series record in terms of sales and players, and so it's only natural that we'll be seeing more soulslike games seeking to put their own spin on FromSoftware's tried and true formula. One of which, is "Lies of P." Scheduled for release during...
How To Easily Defeat Armored Enemies In Modern Warfare 2's Campaign
The campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" had a lot to live up to. Sharing its name with arguably the crown jewel of the "Call of Duty" franchise, Activision and Infinity Ward faced the daunting task of replicating the fan-adored experience, but judging by most of the early reviews, it seems that publisher-developer tandem has done just that with the title earning praise for many of its various components, including its difficulty.
Can You Play Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck fuses some of the best features of PC and console gaming into a convenient, handheld interface. Gamers can use it to play games both on mobile and docked to a display while also being able to easily switch between the Steam Deck and their gaming PC by using Dynamic Cloud Sync in their games. On top of all that, it allows players access to nearly every game in the Steam catalog.
Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Clowning On The Disc's Tiny File Size
Following the largest beta in "Call of Duty" history, "Modern Warfare 2" has arrived. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" delivers a new campaign and brand-new multiplayer modes that are sure to excite longtime fans of the series, and critics agree that the campaign alone is worth the price of admission. However, the release of "Call of Duty; Modern Warfare 2" has not come and gone without a bit of scrutiny.
Modern Warfare 2: The Two Safe Codes For The Alone Mission
While not every critic has loved it, early reactions to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" have mostly been saying the same thing – that the game's campaign is a successful addition to the franchise. In terms of how long it takes to beat the campaign, it's certainly not the longest game around at just under eight hours, but it's packed with memorable missions and some that may take players more than one shot to master. Such is the case for the "Gentleman Thief" Achievement or Trophy — which will require players to find and unlock secret safes full of hidden valuables in some outings.
Kojima Says His Next Project Could Change Video Games Forever
Hideo Kojima is one of the most accomplished and prolific directors working in the video game industry today. The auteur behind the "Metal Gear Solid" series and "Death Stranding," Kojima has been a significant influence on video games, challenging the way many look at the medium and evolving the kinds of stories that can be told through games. Since splitting with Konami in 2015 and striking off on his own, Kojima has continued to build on his legacy.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
Bayonetta 3: How To Turn On Naive Angel Mode To Cut Down The Violence
The newest entry in the modern fantasy, hack-and-slash series is finally arriving with the release of "Bayonetta 3." The titular witch returns with some new moves and friends, but the same over-the-top action and, shall we say, adult style. The series has never been afraid to display a little skin and more than a little blood, and this latest title promises to be no exception.
Fortnite: How To Get Queen Summer And Mr. Meeseeks From Rick And Morty
From "Marvel" skins to Reboot Rally rewards, players have had a lot of opportunities to collect cosmetics in "Fortnite." Now, the battle royale has a treat in store for "Rick and Morty" fans, with new Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks content on offer. Epic Games announced the addition of Outfits...
Apex Legends: How To Jump As Far As Possible
In "Apex Legends," being able to outpace enemies and relocate quickly can make all the difference. As a movement-based shooter, "Apex Legends" gives players a lot of ways to get around the map quickly, most of which come from tactical and ultimate abilities. Learning how to jump as far as possible is sometimes the only way to get out of a bad position — and if you're going for the difficult Teamwork Badge, knowing how to effectively cover long distances is essential.
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition: Every Major New Feature Explained
Too often, the special editions of video games aren't worth the added price. Despite sometimes costing as much as $20 or $30 more than the standard copy (or even more than that), these re-releases often only offer new character skins or other insignificant add-ons that could be earned in the main game. If you're worried this might be the case for "Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition," don't be. Compared to most special edition games, this title offers a great amount of added value to the eighth installment to the "Resident Evil" franchise.
Naughty Dog Listings Suggest Free-To-Play The Last Of Us Multiplayer
When "The Last of Us Part 2" was released without a multiplayer mode, many fans were disappointed. After all, the Factions multiplayer mode of the original was well-loved by some players, even though the 2022 remake of the first game excluded it. However, Naughty Dog has been beefing up staff for a big multiplayer project since 2019, and new job listings from the company may have confirmed some rumors that have been going around about the sequel to Factions mode.
Overwatch 2's Halloween Cosmetic Prices Have Fans Heated
The highly anticipated multiplayer shooter "Overwatch 2" has been out for a while now, but things aren't going quite as smoothly as Activision Blizzard might have hoped. Recently, bugs forced the removal of certain heroes from "Overwatch 2," while other glitches remain unfixed. "Overwatch 2" only recently stopped forcing players to link their account to a phone number — barring many from the game — but these are far from the only issues longtime fans have with the sequel.
Is Star Ocean: The Divine Force Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
Fans of the "Star Ocean" series are finally being rewarded for their patience with the release of "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" on October 27. More than six years after the last entry in the series, "The Divine Force" is aiming to pickup where its predecessor, "Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness" left off with real-time combat and loads of sci-fi settings for players to enjoy and explore. Of course, it remains to be seen if the game will deliver a better and more deserving storyline than "Star Ocean: The Last Hope" this time around.
Xbox Game Pass Fell Short Of Subscriber Goals Two Years In A Row
All eyes are on Microsoft as its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard remains up in the air. It's been a long time coming for this deal, since it was first announced in January 2022. The potential purchase is so astronomical that even the government has gotten involved. While there are many different facets of Microsoft as a company, one particular aspect that's been tied to the acquisition is the growth of Xbox Game Pass (via Axios).
