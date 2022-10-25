While not every critic has loved it, early reactions to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" have mostly been saying the same thing – that the game's campaign is a successful addition to the franchise. In terms of how long it takes to beat the campaign, it's certainly not the longest game around at just under eight hours, but it's packed with memorable missions and some that may take players more than one shot to master. Such is the case for the "Gentleman Thief" Achievement or Trophy — which will require players to find and unlock secret safes full of hidden valuables in some outings.

