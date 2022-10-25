Read full article on original website
Rhonda Alamin
4d ago
oh I am so sorry for this man's family. may God bless and help them through this difficult time. 🙏
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
WXII 12
Eden police: Passenger killed in crash on East Meadow Road
EDEN, N.C. — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Eden, according to police. Officers were called around 5:30 a.m., to East Meadow Road near North Hale Street regarding a single car crash. Police said the vehicle was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed on Meadow Road when it ran off the roadway, hit two telephone poles then caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash in Eden: police
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a fiery crash in Eden on Saturday morning, according to the Eden Police Department. At 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of East Meadow Road and North Hale Street after getting a report of a single-vehicle […]
WXII 12
One dead after fatal crash on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a car Friday in Greensboro, according to police. Watch more headlines in the video above. Officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 40 near Guilford College Road at 7:45 p.m. Police said 43-year-old Jason Kidd was on the highway when two vehicles hit and killed him.
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
WBTV
Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte
‘Operation Stop Arm’ aims to ensure drivers stop for N.C. school buses. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say more than 14,000 school buses hit the roads across the state every day. Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85 Updated: Oct....
Lanes reopen on Bryan Boulevard after single-vehicle crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes are reopened. All westbound lanes of Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard are closed due to a single vehicle crash involving serious injuries, according to Greensboro police. Westbound traffic is being diverted to Westridge Road. It is unknown when the roadway will be cleared. Drivers...
WXII 12
Jamestown woman killed at High Point hotel; suspect in custody, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman has died after a shooting at a hotel in High Point. According to police, it happened Friday around 1 a.m. Police say they responded to the assault call to the Super 8 Hotel by Wyndham on Regency Drive. Upon arrival, they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown, suffering from gunshot wounds.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Highway 52 crash closes multiple lanes; delays growing on 52, Salem Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has closed part of Highway 52 for the Thursday morning drive. It happened near Salem Parkway in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it may not clear until 9:30 a.m. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Two of three...
Driver in custody after three county chase that ends in crash on I-40
One person is in custody after a police chase that started in Wake County ended in crash on I-40 near Hillsborough.
WBTV
Woman killed after motorcycle, truck collide in Iredell County, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Iredell County on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the Mooresville Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 7:11 p.m. on West Iredell Avenue, near the intersection of North Academy Street. Once at...
WBTV
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been upgraded for a man accused of causing a fatal accident that took the life of a man driving a motorcycle. The crash happened in May. According to police, a driver ran into and broke a pole on South Main St., near Red Acres Road, just after 3:30 a.m. on May 29.
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
Woman dies after being shot at High Point hotel, ex-boyfriend in custody
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has led to a homicide investigation in High Point. According to High Point Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Friday they were called about an assault at the Super 8 on Regency Road. When officers got to the scene they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown. […]
WXII 12
Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
WXII 12
15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on US 52 near Germanton Road identified
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit and killed while walking on US 52 near Germanton Road has been identified. Winston-Salem Police Department says that Jerry Lewis Cowan, 65, was killed while walking near southbound US 52 and Germanton Road just after midnight on Oct. 20. A man driving a Volkswagen sedan […]
WCNC
Woman killed by 'rogue nurse' moved to NC for better medical care, brother says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The brother of a woman, prosecutors say, died at the hands of a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital says his sister was living a happy life before her death. Gwen Zelda Crawford died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on...
wfmynews2.com
19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday. A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at […]
