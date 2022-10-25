ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhonda Alamin
4d ago

oh I am so sorry for this man's family. may God bless and help them through this difficult time. 🙏

WXII 12

Eden police: Passenger killed in crash on East Meadow Road

EDEN, N.C. — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Eden, according to police. Officers were called around 5:30 a.m., to East Meadow Road near North Hale Street regarding a single car crash. Police said the vehicle was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed on Meadow Road when it ran off the roadway, hit two telephone poles then caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash in Eden: police

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a fiery crash in Eden on Saturday morning, according to the Eden Police Department. At 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of East Meadow Road and North Hale Street after getting a report of a single-vehicle […]
EDEN, NC
WXII 12

One dead after fatal crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a car Friday in Greensboro, according to police. Watch more headlines in the video above. Officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 40 near Guilford College Road at 7:45 p.m. Police said 43-year-old Jason Kidd was on the highway when two vehicles hit and killed him.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

15-year-old killed in shooting that also claimed NC A&T student's life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting that also claimed the life of a North Carolina A&T State University student earlier this week. Guilford County Crime Stoppers identified the 15-year-old as Ronaldlee Snipes. Guilford County Schools confirmed Snipes was a student at Dudley High School. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

