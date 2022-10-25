EDEN, N.C. — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Eden, according to police. Officers were called around 5:30 a.m., to East Meadow Road near North Hale Street regarding a single car crash. Police said the vehicle was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed on Meadow Road when it ran off the roadway, hit two telephone poles then caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

EDEN, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO