westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky voter registration continues surge
linknky.com
LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide
Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
caandesign.com
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Republican candidate running for Kentucky House wins appeal, staying on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being disqualified from the House District 31 race, Susan Tyler Witten is back on the ballot. Witten was disqualified from the race after Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit, alleging that Witten used voter signatures in the wrong district. Jefferson Circuit court...
Experts: Inflation Has Hit Kentucky SNAP Recipients Hard
Families are being forced to stretch their SNAP dollars due to inflation, and advocates say they want Congress to tackle the issue in the 2023 farm bill. Lawmakers are expected to begin working soon on the legislation, which focuses primarily on food-and-farming. It is set to expire at the end...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November, extends into new year
For many Kentuckians a trip afield in search of rabbits is one of the first species hunted as a youngster. Rabbits are fun to hunt, especially with a pack of beagles, and are great eating, when fried, baked or grilled. Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November and extends into...
linknky.com
Some Northern Kentucky schools still struggling to hire SROs
Nearly three months after a Kentucky law went into effect requiring school resource officers (SROs) in every school building, many districts are still struggling to fill these mandated positions. According to a report from the State School Security Marshall’s office released at the end of August, roughly 55% of schools...
Newly-established Kentucky Cannabis Centers gives update to lawmakers
State lawmakers want more research on medical marijuana. After a bill to legalize it failed this year, the General Assembly did side with a bill for the University of Kentucky to begin several studies.
State law already clear on required vaccines
I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
linknky.com
Interim committee hears update on Cannabis Research Center
The Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services received an update Wednesday about the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky. The Research Center came out of House Bill 604, a bill sponsored by Northern Kentucky Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), who also co-chairs the interim committee.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
