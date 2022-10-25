ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky voter registration continues surge

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide

Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky governor’s education plan includes 5% pay raise, teacher student loan forgiveness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated legislature to reopen the state budget next year […]
KENTUCKY STATE
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Some Northern Kentucky schools still struggling to hire SROs

Nearly three months after a Kentucky law went into effect requiring school resource officers (SROs) in every school building, many districts are still struggling to fill these mandated positions. According to a report from the State School Security Marshall’s office released at the end of August, roughly 55% of schools...
KENTUCKY STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State law already clear on required vaccines

I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
linknky.com

Interim committee hears update on Cannabis Research Center

The Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare, and Family Services received an update Wednesday about the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky. The Research Center came out of House Bill 604, a bill sponsored by Northern Kentucky Rep. Kim Moser (R-Taylor Mill), who also co-chairs the interim committee.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
KENTUCKY STATE

