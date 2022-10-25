Read full article on original website
Israeli president tries to ease U.S. concerns about radical right ahead of elections
During his visit to Washington earlier this week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tried to ease the Biden administration's concerns about the expected rise of the radical right in the upcoming elections and asked U.S. officials to wait until the government is formed before jumping to conclusions, five Israeli and U.S. officials told Axios.
Wisconsin court upholds "ballot spoiling" ban ahead of midterm elections
A Wisconsin appeals court refused to overturn a previous lower court's ruling that bans the practice of "ballot spoiling" — where voters who already submitted an absentee ballot can cancel it and vote again, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The Wisconsin ruling comes as federal officials warn...
Why Trump Is Ramming Piles of Cash Through a Campaign Loophole
For all of his golden toilets, former President Donald Trump is notoriously stingy—with his personal funds as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s extracted from his supporters over the years. And that’s all the more reason why government watchdogs are raising the alarm about a new campaign finance filing that shows, one month ahead of the midterm elections, an eye-popping $20 million political donation from Trump.The contribution—Trump’s largest ever by far—went from his Save America leadership PAC on Oct. 3 to a new Trump-aligned super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc. That same day, an old...
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
GOP Senate Nominee Spreads Hoax That Kids Use Litter Boxes
Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire, is still spreading the hoax claim that children are using litter boxes in classrooms. “Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in classrooms,” Bolduc said at a town hall meeting. “They lick themselves, they’re cats. When they don’t like something, they hiss.” The lie that children are being led to act like cats in schools has also been spread by the Republican nominee for governor in Minnesota, Scott Jensen. The debunked rumor stems from a Michigan school board meeting in January. “I wish I was making it up,” Bolduc said—even as he was literally making it up.Read it at CNN
Obama warns of "demonizing" rhetoric after Pelosi home attack
Former President Obama said Saturday that political rhetoric can lead to violence, especially when people start "demonizing" each other. Why it matters: Obama's comments come one day after Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. The attack has shaken up members of Congress, who are worried about more potential threats.
White House under pressure on rail agreement
More than 300 trade organizations, increasingly anxious about the possibility of a rail worker strike, urged the White House in a letter Thursday to push harder to avert that disaster. What they're saying: "We can’t overstate how vital it is for retail supply chains, consumers, and the economy — particularly...
Senate Democrats aren't happy with the Fed
In separate letters to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week, two Democratic lawmakers — Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and John Hickenlooper of Colorado — called on the U.S. central bank to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. Why it matters: The Biden administration and...
Local native's book goes deep on Trump impeachments
Local native Karoun Demirjian of the Washington Post has a new book detailing the two impeachments of former President Trump and the blunders that doomed the efforts to remove him from office. Details: "Unchecked: The untold story behind Congress's botched impeachment of Donald Trump" was co-written with Politico's Rachael Bade...
Why the 2022 election matters in Colorado and what's at stake
If you need motivation to vote, here it is: The winners in Colorado's elections will help determine the direction of the nation and the state for years to come.State of play: The stakes in the 2022 midterms are clear in Colorado with candidates offering starkly divergent viewpoints on the top issues and ballot measures proposing major changes in how we live. Here's a look at why the races on this year's ballot matter.1) Which party controls CongressThe 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, with Democrats holding the edge with the vice president's tie-breaking vote, means every race counts.To hold their...
