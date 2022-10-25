ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West’s account appears to be reactivated; unclear if he has access to post

(Gray News/AP) – Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated Friday, but it’s unclear if he has access to post on the platform. The last visible tweet was posted Oct. 9, which was around the time he was blocked from Twitter for several weeks after making antisemitic comments, breaking the company’s terms of service. It is not clear if his account was ever listed as “suspended.”

